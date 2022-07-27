Web3 Media Company Trustless Media Raises $3M To Create “NFTV Shows”

By

The FTX CEO led the funding round, in which companies like Ava Labs participated. Trustless will launch its first Web3 TV show this year.

TrustlessMedia Close round of financing.

The CEO of FTX and Ava Labs endorse the and media company Web3

Its programs will be based on a community-owned NFT model.

The arrival of the streaming has represented a revolutionary change for television in recent years. Now the media and entertainment industry will face a new twist: Web3.

TrustlessMediaa media startup that is “embracing decentralization“, has just closed a financing round of USD $3.25 million and plans to launch “NFTV programs“, as reported tech crunch.

The collection was leadered by Alameda Researchfirm of the billionaire and CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, and included high-profile companies and figures from the cryptocurrency industry such as AvaLabsdeveloper of avalanche, and Megan Kaspar, founding member of Red DAO, among others.

The startup’s goal is to develop content that can be owned by all those who own digital collectibles, and ultimately drive an NFT community-owned media company model.

NFT to reinvent television

Based in New York, TrustlessMedia works with content creators and organizations to help them tokenize their television programs, according to CoinDesk. The startup powers an NFT model to crowdfund productions with holders receiving access to view content with a token and that they can participate in productions with chain voting.

Your co-founder Zack Guzman spoke exclusively with TechCrunch about the vision of the company. He explained that his goal is not “make a lot of money selling NFTs”but instead take advantage of the technology of tokens non-expendable to create a new model of media content where creators and viewers meet.

NFTV is an acronym for NFT and TV. It was something that kept coming up when we described what Coinage would be. The whole concept is trying to find a way to break down a wall between the content creators and the audience of the show they are creating.

trustless is preparing to test your proposition with your first Web3 TV show. Called “coinage“, the show will critically examine the stories of the cryptocurrency space. It will be hosted by Guzman himself, who was previously a journalist at Yahoo Finance Y CNBCand is expected to launch in the third quarter of 2022.

a luck of Netflix decentralized

As part of the launch, the program is launching an NFT collection that the company calls “a new trust experiment to help build your governance community“. According to a press release, these NFTs will allow their holders to have a say and decide on the content of the show, as well as access ad-free content.

“Great ideas can fail in a top-down system“, said Guzman by way of criticism of conventional television programs. “Despite all the data we have, it’s never been harder for studios and networks to guess what will break through the buzz and really connect with subscribers old and new.“.

The startup plans to grow its community to more than 1,000 subscribers through the collection “Network NFT“, according to the report of tech crunch. “The proof of concept here is how you build a community managed program in any niche”, added the co-founder, highlighting that there are still many things that NFTs can do for the media that have not been explored.

trustless is not the only one that is working to promote the next “Netflix decentralized”. as pointed out CoinDesk, Other initiatives like Shibuya Y ritestream, of the artist pplpleasr, are also driving ownership, content creation, and crowdfunding models with NFTs. An example of this is also the recent projects of actress Mila Kunis “The Gimmicks” Y “Stoner Cats“.

