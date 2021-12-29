Web3, what is this story of the future of the internet

“In economics, this problem is called information asymmetry. It happens when one party has more or better information than the other in a market transaction. In these circumstances, people who do not have the time, energy, resources or knowledge to defend themselves are missing out. Without complete understanding of what you are betting your money on, it is impossible to make a correct judgment on what is the best thing to do“, We read on the Keep the web free page:”The blockchain encourages information asymmetry by being dense, complicated and full of makeshift scammers, and partially discourages it by making public all this hard-to-understand information“.

That the cryptocurrency market is full of scams is not a speculation: it even exists a site, maintained by programmer Molly White, which collects all the scams, shady deals and hacks that are making you lose huge sums of money to those who invest in Nft and web3 projects.

According to Keep the web free, it is no coincidence that this is happening: “Much of the hype surrounding the web3 on Twitter – specifically focused on beginners, web3 newbies and cryptocurrencies – is predatory and follows the lines of a pyramid scheme“.

Diehl puts it in a much less sweetened way: for him, the web3 is nothing more than “a haven for scammers with a 24/7 casino built on a Cambrian explosion of slot machines, each based on a different aspect of human culture, co-opted to incentivize gambling. It is the apotheosis of capitalism, where the market turns every meme, every celebrity, every political movement and every work of art into a financial game, with every tribe competing against each other in an all-against-all war for the overfinancing of all human existence“.

Far from being the obvious solution to the problems of current platforms, where huge tech companies have the final say on our profiles and make it very difficult to monetize their online content unless you have a large number of followers, the web3 ends up almost exclusively enriching the usual suspects. As Stephen Diehl always explains, cryptocurrencies are currently acting as “a gigantic regressive tax that transfers money from the poor and illiterate, a early adapter, investors and technologists. The only real ultimate goal is to recreate the system that already exists, but with new players controlling it“.

It seems to be of the same idea Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter. “The web3 does not belong to you. It belongs to the venture capitalists and their limited partnerships“, He tweeted recently:”Ultimately it will be a centralized entity with a different name. Be aware of what you are going towards …“.

And then the energy cost

Then there is the last big point, which also concerns those who are not interested in the future of the Internet and do not have the time, money or interest necessary to follow the developments of the web3: environmental issue. Maintaining the blockchain requires a level of computing power that it consumes very serious amounts of energy: just think of the fact that there are those who have bought entire power plants to support the mining of their cryptocurrencies.

According to calculations from the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, this sector is still in its infancy it already consumes more energy than many small countries. Some projects are supported by renewable energy, but in the overwhelming majority of cases the energy burden of the web3 weighs on a system that is already struggling to get away from dependence on fossil fuels.