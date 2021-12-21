Web3, what it is and what they think Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk. The former Twitter CEO also has his say on the dollar substitute bitcoin

Bitcoin and Web3 at the center of discussions on Twitter involving some of the most influential people on Wall Street. Today it was a rapper, Cardi B., who lit the fuse of the discussion, who attracted the attention of Jack Dorney. The co-founder of Twitter and Block (Square’s new name) is a cryptocurrency advocate and was quick to answer the question of whether cryptocurrency would replace the US dollar. “Yes, Bitcoin will do it,” said Dorsey, who has been embracing cryptocurrencies for unsuspecting times and has expressed his support for bitcoin since 2018. In August Dorsey tweeted that “Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and possibly: world) “.

Web3 does not convince the former Twitter CEO

The former Twitter number one, on the other hand, does not show any enthusiasm for what is the so-called Web3 and above all on how it is financed. While still a confusing concept, Web3, or Web 3.0, is hailed by proponents as a decentralized version of the internet based on blockchain, the technology behind many of the major cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. According to supporters of Web3, today’s online platforms are too centralized and controlled by a handful of internet giants, such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Meta (name of Facebook’s new parent company). These companies have accumulated large amounts of data and content shared on the Internet.

Dorsey joined the discussion on We3 by claiming that “You don’t own ‘web3’. VCs (venture capital) and their LPs (Limited partners) have it. They will never escape their incentives. Ultimately it is a centralized entity with a different label ”.

Words that refer to the growing number of venture capitalists investing in Web 3 companies. Dorsey suggests that he is already under the control of venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, an early supporter of Facebook and a supporter of Web3. Andreessen Horowitz most recently led a $ 36 million Series A funding round for Web 3 infrastructure company Mysten Labs.

Musk also intervenes

The discussion on social networks on Web3 also excited Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who jokingly tweeted: “Has anyone seen web3? I can not find”.

Musk had already intervened in recent days by shooting a TikTok linked to a 1995 interview by Bill Gates with David Letterman. “Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future be?”. In another tweet Musk explains: “I’m not suggesting that web3 is real – it feels more like a marketing buzzword than reality right now – I’m just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20 or 30 years. 2051 looks like a crazy futuristic! ”.