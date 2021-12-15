Webber does not rule out the retirement of Hamilton – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The challenge between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the conquest of the 2021 world title was resolved in favor of the latter, winner, for the first time in his career, of the drivers’ championship. Thanks to this result, obtained on the last lap in a real thriller finale, the Dutchman did not allow his rival Mercedes to conquer what would become the eighth career title, synonymous with the new record of the greatest number of world championships. won by a pilot.

A clearly visible disappointment on the faces of the men of the German team and of Hamilton himself, who will try to redeem himself next season. However, regarding the future of the 36-year-old Briton in Formula 1 – who has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023 – a former driver expressed his thoughts: Mark Webber. The Australian, who raced against Hamilton himself before hanging up his helmet in 2013, wouldn’t be surprised if the same Brackley team standard bearer announced his retirement.

During an interview with Channel 4, clarified his thoughts on this topic at the end of the Abu Dhabi GP: “I still believe Red Bull and Mercedes will be the teams to beat in 2022 – commented Sebastian Vettel’s former teammate – and Hamilton will undoubtedly have a great chance to make up for it next year. What impressed me however, for example, is a memory I have of Roger Federer at the Australian Open, in which he said, at the end of a complicated season, ‘we could meet again next year’. Lewis himself, at the end of an interview, closed by saying something similar: ‘we’ll see what happens next year’. Therefore, who knows where his head is right now. However, I was struck by the attitude of Hamilton’s father, who expressed personal pride to his son for what he did in this 2021, with great class and dignity. Lewis himself was very correct – he added – he would have had the opportunity, once he was overtaken by Max, to put his front wing against his rival’s rear tire ”.