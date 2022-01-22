The webinar “Evolution, nutrition, epigenetics: an integrated vision of reality” organized by the Lombardy Delegation of the National Order of Biologists will be held on Monday 24 January 2022, starting at 15:00.

The theme of the initiative stems from the awareness of the existence of an indissoluble binomial, that between food and the environment. One of the most discussed and extremely topical aspects is precisely the link between evolution, nutrition and epigenetics, at the center of modern biological thought.

The biologist is, by “his nature”, the main operator of primary prevention and the safeguarding of biodiversity.

Thanks to the intervention of Dr. Paolo Paganelli and his colleague, Dr. Paola Curto, we will try to look at nutrition in an evolutionary, cultural and ethical key, in a great excursus from epigenetic mechanisms to the Mediterranean diet.

Those who carry out the profession of nutritional biologist cannot exempt themselves from a deep knowledge of the environment that surrounds us and from the deep relationships that bind man to his environment and territory. A biologist, profound connoisseur of his territory, will be able to sensitize his patients to sustainable food choices and proactive and environmentally friendly behaviors.

The innovative webinar is aimed at one of the possible futures of the profession.

Moderator, Dr. Rudy Alexander Lipstick.