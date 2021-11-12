Webuild, the order book for the first nine months of 2021. The estimates for the year have been revised

The board of directors of Webuild examined i new orders acquired and in the process of being finalized from the beginning of the year and for the first nine months of 2021. The period ended with a reference value of approx 10.5 billion euros, almost entirely concentrated in low-risk countries including Italy, the USA, the Nordic countries, France, Switzerland and Australia.

The management of Webuild has therefore revised some estimates for 2021. Revenues are confirmed, while margins could be revised slightly downwards due to the pandemic and the increase in the price of raw materials.

The estimate of net financial debt has been confirmed, with a potential increase linked to the improvement in working capital. Finally, in relation to the financial targets, it will be possible to revise upwards on the generation of cash and reduce the gross debt.

Finally, the group announced that the integration process of Astaldi.