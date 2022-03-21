‘WeCrashed’: A love story that survived 47,000 million dollars, club-offices and a lot of marijuana | Television

The current value of a share of the space company co-working WeWork is around five dollars. For reference, one from Apple, which has created WeCrashed, the miniseries about his rise and fall, is $152. The marriage of entrepreneurs formed by Adam and Rebekah Neumann built a bubble in less than 10 years that came to be worth 47,000 million dollars and that now does not exactly make those who financed it rich. Both sold the world that their idea would be the most profitable in history. They faked it, but they didn’t succeed. Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play them in this eight-part fiction, which the platform premiered last Friday.

“Although the media has mainly talked about him, we couldn’t find a way to tell the story in a genuine way without focusing on his relationship with her,” its creators, Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, told in early March in a telematic conversation from Los Angeles.

Drew Crevello (left) and Lee Eisenber, creators of the series, during its premiere this week at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas. Jack Plunkett (AP)

In the DNA of both, as if it were one of their six children, lies their idea: to create shared offices with the pretense of a spiritual guide typical of Instagram. Neons with motivational messages on the walls, ping-pong tables between the desks and an open bar of alcohol to share ideas with other thinking minds. For years, his proposal was a machine to attract investors. Not so much for its quality as for the couple’s charisma and delusions of grandeur, two attributes that improve any business plan. But the benefits never came. By the time WeWork wanted to go public, all the inconveniences arose around a company based on talk, but that never fell into illegality. The (green) soap bubble exploded, but they left their own company with a personal fortune of over $2 billion and a bunch of pissed-off ex-employees.

Much has been published about the Newmanns’ eccentricities in recent years: parties with famous DJs held minutes after they fired part of their staff, cabins of private planes clouded by marijuana smoke and losses of 100 million dollars a day. . All this appears in the miniseries, inspired by the podcast of the Wondery platform that inherits the name of the company. But it is the love story of its protagonists that is the intimate and psychological facet that explains why such delirium convinced both interns and bankers. And so it reflects WeCrashed.

Rebekah was born rich. She first wanted to be an actress like her cousin Gwyneth Paltrow, then she traveled to India and ended up teaching yoga classes in New York. There she found a purpose, that of directing Adam’s shot, a young and ambitious businessman of Israeli origin without much aim for business. “She was the one who taught her that if she wanted to make a lot of money, she had to do it with something that mattered to her,” recalls Eisenberg.

‘Flower power’ and materialism

and in those something that guide the vital compass of the Newmanns and their employees is based on the series’ portrayal of millennials. Halfway between flower power and materialism, is shown to a society that is the daughter of the mistakes made by the previous generation, that of the yuppies and Wall Street, promoters of the current financial system. What those responsible for WeCrashed remind us is that the foundations on which the stock market is based are as fragile and virtual as those of social networks. “In this story there are two parts of the same equation. One is the idea that young workers now receive: do only what you like and you will achieve what you want in life and, in addition, you will change the world. While those young people work overtime, Generation X is looking for the next big business with which to get rich, “says Crevello.

Jared Leto, accustomed to extreme fictional characters, manages to recreate a real person without falling into parody. He draws on his rock star side as the leader of 30 Seconds to Mars to play the rabble-rouser Adam Newman. From his home in Nevada, he agrees to list through the screen some qualities of the businessman. “He is a dreamer full of passion for life and also for his family, to whom he is loyal,” he says. “I listened to anyone close to Adam who was willing to explain his complex personality to me. I was surprised that there were so many. Almost everyone stressed that he was a unique guy, one that you don’t forget even if he hasn’t been in the newspapers”, he comments.

Lots of parties and little income at WeWork, the company that inspires this Apple TV + series. peter kramer

biographies on unicorns

The start-ups, emerging companies that navigate in the technological market, define the current world. After having slipped into the rest of the cultural conversation, they are being protagonists of this television season. Several productions are responsible for reviewing the biographies of the great virtual gods of our time: the unicorns —companies of this type whose valuation exceeds 1,000 million dollars—.

The next series to premiere with this theme will be The Dropout, that arrives in Spain through Disney + on April 20. Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes, the woman behind Theranos. This eight-chapter story is based on the podcast namesake of Rebecca Jarvis and tells of the millionaire fraud orchestrated by the businesswoman. It was based on flawed blood-testing technology sold as a health revolution. Theranos is the epitome of the latent danger in Silicon Valley, where unscrupulous entrepreneurs receive enormous media and financial support and thus manage to complete large-scale scams.

Just a few weeks ago it arrived at Movistar Plus + super-pumped, about the fall from grace of Uber founder Travis Kalanick and the toxic culture emerging in many of these companies. This series is in the form of an anthology, so next season will start from scratch with a new story, this time focused on Facebook, as will HBO Max’s bet Doomsday Machinewith Claire Foy (The Crown) as company executive Sheryl Sandberg.

And from this month the documentary miniseries can also be seen on HBO Max Gaming Wall Streetabout a group of amateur investors who, organized through the Reddit forum, managed to beat the financial system by buying shares in a chain of video game stores called Gamestop. To narrate this story in its original version, the production has chosen Kieran Culkin, the capricious Roman Roy heir to Succession.

In addition to the rise and fall of WeCrashed and the podcast on which it is inspired, last year it premiered on the American platform Hulu WeWork, a documentary directed by Jed Rothstein about the Neumann company. The review of its history is completed with a 2020 book, Billion Dollar Loser, by Reeves Wiedeman.

