WeCrashed: America Ferrera joins Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

While filming of the Apple TV + series is underway WeCrashed, comes the news of the entry of America Ferrera in the cast alongside the protagonists

Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto.

Ugly Betty: America Ferrera in the episode Million Dollar Smile

According to Deadline, the actress will play Elishia Kennedy, who is described as a brilliant young businesswoman who is flattered and convinced to join WeWork, a choice that will turn her life upside down.

WeCrashed is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, already behind the camera of Crazy, Stupid, Love.

At the center of the plot will be the rise and subsequent decline of WeWork, one of the most famous emerging startups in the world, coming to be considered by the magazine Fortune, in its early stages of expansion, as one of the companies to watch for worth $ 10 billion, and the narcissistic people who made it all possible. The company, within a few years, faced huge economic losses and underwent a radical restructuring. The project is in fact inspired by the contents proposed by We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork and was created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

Eisenberg will be involved in the project as co-writer and executive producer, as well as being showrunner in collaboration with Crevello.