‘WeCrashed’ Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the Apple series

WeCrashed the teaser trailer of the AppleTV series.

Created by Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevello, the series features protagonists Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto.

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork ”, will be on AppleTv from March 18th.

WeCrashed : everything we know

The series is inspired by real facts and the love story that was at its core. Designed as a single co-working space, WeWork has grown exponentially to become a global brand worth $ 47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted.

What happened?

Played by the Academy Awards Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway, with them Kyle Marvin, America Ferrerae OT Fagbenle.

WeCrashed, the teaser trailer

The series is directed by John Requa And Glenn Ficarra, and written by the creators Eisenberg And Crevello, who appear as executive producers.

The production team includes: Charlie Gogolak, Anne Hathaway, Natalie Sandy. With them the Paradox company of Jared Leto and Emma Ludbrook while Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy And Aaron Hart are the executive producers for Wondery.

John Requa and Glenn Ficarra

The duo Requa – Ficarra, has been producing and directing for about 11 years.

Famous for producing the series This is Us, of which they directed some of the most famous episodes, the directorial debut is in 2009 with Love at first sight – the con wizard , appreciated by audiences and critics alike, with Jim Carrey And Ewan McGregor.

In 2011 it comes out Crazy, Stupid, Love, another success, with Julianne Moore, Steve Carell, Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling. In 2015 it was the turn of Focus with Will Smith And Margo Robbie.

Soon, they will direct King of the Jungle.

WeCrashed will be released worldwide on March 18 on Apple TV + with the first three episodes. From the following week a new episode will be released until April 22nd.