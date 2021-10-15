«WeCrashed»: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto’s first time for Apple

The ambitious rise of WeWork, one of the most profitable start-ups of recent decades, and its inevitable downfall become the focus of the new ordinal original series from Apple TV + under the direction of John Requa and Glenn Ficarra and the conception of Lee Eisenberg and Drew Cervello. Is called WeCrashed and will feature two Academy Awards, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto, their first collaboration together. The miniseries, which could consist of 6 or 8 episodes, is inspired by the podcast * WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork * and will focus on a group of self-centered and narcissistic characters working on developing a company linked to the offer. of co-working spaces for companies and freelance workers around the world.

WeWork was born, in fact, in 2008, meeting the ever-growing need to search for low-cost spaces to be able to work and be able to stem the economic crisis of those years: a brilliant intuition that immediately met a resounding success only to crumble piece later. piece when it decides to go public and does not make any profit. At the moment, the roles that Leto and Hathaway will play are unknown: someone speculates that they could be two personalities integrated into the company, while someone else believes that they could be two outsiders who helped unravel the flaws behind the WeWork system.

Jared Leto With the new Joker look for Suicide Squad.

In any case, it is clear that Apple is continuing to invest in products that capture the attention of the public involving highly rated names of the star-system in order to increase the number of subscribers and highlight the quality of the invoice. Beyond the slowdown imposed by the pandemic, we already know that the platform will host several interesting projects on paper in the near future such as Shantaram with Charlie Hunnam, Severance with John Turturro, Patricia Arquette and Adam Scott; Physical with Rose Byrne; * Mr Corman * with Joseph Gordon-Levitt; Slow Horses with Gary Oldham and Kristin Scott Thomas; And Hedy Lamarr with Gal Gadot. In short, the resources are not lacking.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO

Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Adam Driver with Lady Gaga for the Gucci murder

READ ALSO

Anne Hathaway: “Don’t call me by my name, only my mom does (when she’s angry)”