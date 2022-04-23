WeCrashed (AppleTV +), the WeWork sectarian phenomenon led by Adam Neumann

Some influencers of today are the gurus of before, those who moved the masses under grandiloquent slogans and universal intentions but empty of content. The terms change, but the essence remains the same, like the herd, always patiently waiting for the messiah.

Janus Garciain his book precisely entitled The herdwrites a phrase that we can easily attach to this eccentric case of WeWork and Adam Neumann: “No one has ever managed to fascinate the masses without slogans and false promises.”

Neumann, played by Jared Leto in the series WeCrashed who stays in AppleTV+ and that this Friday broadcasts its last chapter, is an Israeli businessman who settles in New York at the beginning of the 21st century with the firm intention of becoming a millionaire. He tried his hand at selling women’s shoes with collapsible heels or marketing pants with knee pads for crawling babies. But it wasn’t until he met Rebekah (played by Anne Hathaway) when the idea of ​​renting co-working spaces came up. You know the saying: behind every great man there is a great woman. And Adam Neumann was big, so much so that he was almost 2 meters tall, and that together with a perfect smile, an enviable long hair and his evident speaking ability, made him the perfect standard to achieve something important in life. Perhaps the first relevant thing he achieved was to make Rebekah fall in love. Why? Because the first million dollars that made WeWork possible was lent by her, the woman who was born a millionaire and whose father gave that amount to her daughters when they got married.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway vs. Adam Neumann and Rebekah Paltrow.

What account WeCrashed

The Serie WeCrashed chronicles the rise and fall of WeWork CEO Adam Neumann and the coworking company itself; a startup that came to have a valuation of US $ 47,000 million to go, at present, to be worth 8,000 million. All this without ever being profitable.

The guys from Value School say that the normal thing has always been to associate the success of a company with its ability to generate profits, but in the posturing era we live in, whether or not a company has profits no longer seems a priority. Now the important thing and what the success or failure of a project is measured by is its growth, even if to achieve it it is necessary to sacrifice all the profitability of the business.

WeWork perfectly complies with this rule. Specific records losses of 802.4 million dollars (701 million euros) according to data from the third quarter of 2021, but nothing to do with the US$100 million a week it lost in 2019a figure published by the New York Times.

It all comes from a podcast

Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevellocreators, writers and producers of this miniseries, developed their work from the Wondery podcast in which they offer an investigation of the history of WeWork.

Eisenberg and Crevello took ideas from the podcast and expanded with their own research to put together WeCrashed, never losing the perspective that underpins the narrative: the love story between Adam and Rebekah. “We didn’t decide to focus on a love story. We believe that the story is the love story. We don’t think WeWork exists without Adam or Rebekah”, says Lee Eisenberg in an interview with the portal specialized in entertainment Collider.

But at no time, in the series, is the functionality of the WeWorks that were created in the world and that continue to exist today (in Spain, in Madrid and Barcelona) questioned. Although it really is an inspiring and dynamic concept to work on, WeWork’s only flaw is precisely the economic part and it can be summed up very simply: more was spent than earned. It is enough to see in the series itself the level of life that Adam and Rebekah reached. While he grew up, his ego went in parallel.

The last episode broadcast on AppleTV shows Rebekah’s frustration over the evolution of WeGrow, one of the last businesses of The We Company, as the company was renamed in recent years, with which it intended to revolutionize teaching and achieve, of course, “a global awareness”. Rebekah wanted to educate children from birth to his death. On the other hand, his imminent IPO and the presentation of a bizarre S1 document set the pace for this penultimate chapter.

There is a lot of literature about what happened. For example, in the specialized economic portal El Blog Salmón they published in 2019 that “just a week ago the company decided to take the next step in its growth strategy: going public. Preliminary information sent to US stock authorities, however, casts many shadows on The We Company, WeWork’s holding company. As with the Snapchat IPO, many analysts have sounded the alarm: Is it an innovative IPO, or a deception of unsuspecting investors?”.

In fact, the famous Community Adjusted EBITDA that they inserted in their S1 excluded the cost of renting the physical space, that is, the bulk of their operational costs. In other words, WeWork had benefits… if we do not take into account the costs that their business carries. In the last interview granted by Adam Neumann last year 2021 he lamented WeWork’s overly complicated accounting measures, such as the notorious “EBITDA adjusted by the community”, which provoked the ridicule of analysts and potential investors. “When it comes to finances, it’s better to be boring,” he said.

What is ultimately WeWork

A real estate. As simple as that. A company that rents workspaces, sometimes only rents a chair and a table, to people who do not have their own office. Logically, Adam Neumann sold his business as a place to “transform the world, where people don’t make a living, but dare to create it.” And it is that, getting as many billions of financing as Neumann did would have been difficult with a real estate company but easier with a technology company.

Let us remember that WeWork was born in 2010 in full swing and growth of technology companies. Friends of Xataka They have here a very explanatory graph on said boom. If in 2005 there were two technology companies among the ten most valuable companies in the world, in any field, in 2021 there were 8, the other two are an oil company of Saudi origin and a finance company of Warren Buffet. And by the way, of those eight techies, the most valuable is apple. Remember, you can enjoy WeCrashed on AppletTV+. This Friday, last episode. @reviews