WeCrashed: here are Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the first image of the Apple TV + series

Entertainment Weekly published the first image of the awaited series Apple TV +, WeCrashed, with Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway.

The series, which is based on the podcast of the same name Wondery, will tell about the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork; one of the most valuable startups in the world. Jared Leto will play co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway will be his wife, Rebekah Neumann. Also in the cast Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork.

The showrunner of WeCrashed, Lee Eisenberg, spoke with EW of the series Apple:

What separates [WeCrashed] from the other things we have seen of this kind is that we look at history through the prism of this couple. We see this cult of personality within the company’s history and then go home with them in the evening

The co-showrunner, Drew Crevello, says he immediately thought about Anne Hathaway for the role of Rebekah:

We became even more fascinated with Rebekah than we were with Adam. There are such complexities in the character, an actress of unsurpassed skill was needed to capture all the nuances

WeWork it was valued at nearly $ 50 billion. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 due to revelations about mismanagement. The co-working giant was able to raise capital worth $ 47 billion. But, after a disastrous listing attempt, WeWork it was valued at around 8 billion.

Besides Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway, in the cast of WeCrashed also America Ferrera, OT Fagbenle And Theo Stockman. The series is expected to be streamed on Apple TV + in 2022.

