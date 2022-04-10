‘WeCrashed’: How Does Anne Hathaway’s Character Rebekah Neumann Relate To Gwyneth Paltrow?

Anne Hathaway is the latest A-list celebrity to make the move to television. In We crashed, youthe the Miserables The Oscar winner joins Jared Leto to play a fictionalized version of WeWork power couple Adam and Rebekah Neumann. While startups like WeWork have predictable connections in Hollywood, Neumann’s celebrity family may surprise those who keep hearing Gwyneth Paltrow’s name throughout the Apple TV+ series.

The dramatic love story behind Apple TV+’s ‘WeCrashed’

WeWork Leaders Adam and Rebekah Neumann at the 2018 Time 100 Gala | Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

we crashed is based on a popular Wondery titular podcast, chronicling the rise and fall of a tech startup. WeWork promised to revolutionize the world of remote work by providing workspaces and resources to build a community with like-minded freelancers and aspiring tech entrepreneurs. While the idea looked good on paper, the company’s infamous fall turned it into an international joke.

As Vanity Fair reports, Leto and Hathaway play a fictionalized version of the Neumanns. Adam was a confident speaker with aspirations to become something bigger. His natural charisma and ambition made wealthy investors band together before they realized he was not the smart and honest businessman he portrayed. Throughout the ordeal, his wife Rebekah was by his side every step of the way.

The saga became a popular warning about the tech startup industry and how it can fail. However, when Hathaway looked for motivation, she soon realized that the Hollywood connections went far beyond the fictional television show.

Rebekah Neumann’s Hollywood Connection

Hathaway was immediately fascinated by Rebekah upon reading the script. Then he realized that he had a mutual connection with the mother of five children. He talked to Collider about meeting the person he played on the small screen.

“I met Rebekah through the pilot episode from what I read, and then I googled her,” Hathaway explained. “I met her through the media reaction. And then, I realized that she knew someone who also knew her, and I called that person, and the person that they described of her didn’t look much like any of those people. I thought, ‘There’s something really interesting here, about someone who looks different, depending on who’s talking to her.

While Hathaway kept her source quiet, Rebekah had first-hand connections to the Hollywood crowd through her cousin Gwyneth Paltrow. Hathaway said that she deliberately did not involve Paltrow in her latest role. Still, the Paltrow family’s roots run deep in the entertainment industry, so meeting someone with connections wasn’t difficult.

Add in the fact that Rebekah never made her family connections private, and it’s easy to see how Hathaway found a mutual acquaintance. According to Business Insider, Rebekah had a habit of naming her cousin whenever she got the chance.

“[Rebekah said,] ‘Yes, Gwyneth is my cousin,’” according to the source who met Rebekah in college. “’Yes, I know Brad [Pitt]. Yes, we are close. And I’m going to the wedding. Next!’ That’s a direct quote [from Rebekah]. My sorority sister was horrified.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Rebekah Neumann’s relationship

The showrunners never wanted to lean too heavily on Gwyneth Paltrow, but it was hard not to address it. Rebekah’s candid admission made it an inevitable part of his story. While she and her famous cousin seem to hit it off, it’s hard to tell precisely how close the actor and billionaire are.

According to Vanity Fair, Paltrow follows her cousin’s private Instagram account, but little is known about their current relationship beyond that. Paltrow, who has experienced several controversial moments, has a reputation for being out of touch when it comes to his own projects, let alone his cousin’s efforts.

Whatever the case may be, the Paltrow connection is just another weird layer in the saga depicted on Apple TV+’s latest prestige TV show.

