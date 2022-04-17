‘WeCrashed’: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Bring a Special Alchemy to an Unlikely Love Story

The opening sequence of the new Apple+ blockbuster, WeCrashed, shows a desolate unicorn walking through the bustling rooms of a community co-working space. If you don’t understand the importance of these images, you won’t understand most of this show either, which requires a degree of LinkedIn literacy (and a tolerance for it) to tackle. The unicorn, an irritating business term for a start-up valued at more than $1 billion, is WeWork, the beer-draught, ping-pong-laden workspace company that reached a $47 billion valuation in just a few years and then, as the title of the series somewhat anticipates, it collapsed.

WeWork’s founder and CEO was Adam Neumann, a former Israeli naval officer, played with hypnotic fanaticism by Jared Leto. The actor portrays Neumann from his late twenties to the present day, a timeless feat of vampirism for which the 50-year-old Leto is perfectly suited. Neumann (who constantly describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur,” with such intensity that one wonders what else he’s done serially…) has WeWork’s vision, and unlike many entrepreneurial success stories, less ethical labor and more messiah complex. “Do you know that you are not God?” asks its co-founder Miguel McKelvey (KyleMarvin). “You have to admit, I do look a bit like him,” Adam replies.

But when it comes to ego, his wife, Rebekah, an actress, former yoga teacher, and first cousin to Gwyneth Paltrow, whose fragile perfectionism is brought to life, with delight, by Anne Hathaway, matches him perfectly. When Leto and Hathaway appear onscreen together (and that’s a big part of the series, whose tagline is “A $47 Billion Love Story”), we see that special alchemy that shows like Big Little Lies Y True Detective achieve: Oscar-winning movie stars who can transcend the contraction of their format. Hathaway, in particular, has such a luminous star quality that I’m sure I’d be transfixed watching her read the phone book on my Apple Watch screen.

And the power of the stars is something that governs this New Age couple. “You’re a supernova,” is Rebekah’s tiger mama refrain, thrown both when Adam buys his first properties and when he’s fired as CEO. For all of Adam’s cult-leader charisma, she’s the one pulling the strings, or moving other things, as she motivates him to make a new investment by jerking him off in an abandoned warehouse. At his wedding, Rebekah refers to them as “two cosmic travelers”; a ceremony that only happens after she physically forces him into a position to propose. “I manifested you,” she tells him later.

Like many of the tech startup dramas that have followed The Social Networkby David Fincher WeCrashed it is too long and too literal. The problem is, perhaps, that while it’s a parable about wasteful pitfalls (“At some point in life you have to ask yourself: how much is enough?” Neumann is asked by an investor at one point , which is, as Shakespeare would say, the problem), the creators of WeCrashed they know that their audience is likely to have some sympathy for the fantasy of hustle culture. Why else would we watch an eight-part series that gives business presentations and blueprints the seriousness normally accorded great works of art? Despite the fact that Neumann is portrayed as half Tommy Wiseau from The Room and half Viktor Navorski of TheTerminal (it even says “something to eat”, which will make fans of TheTerminal celebrate), WeCrashed he uses his satire very lightly.

Ultimately, the story of the decline and (partial) fall of WeWork is not so interesting. It doesn’t have the strain of fallout from founders on Facebook or self-burning fireworks at Theranos. So the heart of WeCrashed it becomes, instead, this oddly endearing (unpleasant personalities attract, you might say) love story between Adam and Rebekah. For all the talk of unicorns and rental leases and IPOs, the real drama is human. Neumann’s oft-repeated motto for WeWork was “It’s not what you can see, but who can see you.” To use almost the same words as his, WeCrashed It’s not about what you’re watching, it’s about who you’re watching doing it.