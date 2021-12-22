WeCrashed, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the first photo of the series

It is currently in our cinemas, although it is not easy to recognize Jared Leto in the role of Paolo Gucci in Ridley Scott’s film in second place in the Box Office. But according to the first published photo of the Apple series WeCrashed, the actor continues to transform himself on the screen, this time together with his partner in adventure Anne Hathaway.

Finally together on a set, the two are the protagonists of the eight episodes planned for theadaptation of the eponymous podcast Wondery which told of the meteoric rise of the company of coworking WeWork and the fall from grace of the co-founder Adam Neumann, forced to step down as CEO in 2019 over reports accusing him of inhumane treatment of staff and questionable financial practices.

“Jared undergoes a complete transformation, thanks to the prosthetics and the Israeli accent – he has declared Lee Eisenberg, with Drew Crevello showrunner of the project. – My father is Israeli and did not criticize the accent “. On the contrary! A surprise also for the two, who in the interview released to Entertainment Weekly presented the miniseries coming this spring, claiming he hadn’t spoken to Jared Leto all summer while filming the Apple TV + production.

“But we were even more fascinated by Rebekah than by Adam, which says a lot, – adds Crevello talking about the character of Hathaway, who became Neumann’s wife with a voice and deep feelings. – There is such complexity in the character that it took an actress with unsurpassed skills to capture every nuance “.

Right on relationship between the two the series focuses, so much so that it is a fundamental element: “What sets it apart [WeCrashed] from the other things we have seen of this kind is that we look at history through the prism of this couple, – explains Eisenberg again. – We see the cult of personality within the company, and then we go home with them in the evening “.

“A warning”, which will surely arouse the curiosity of many. And a story that can be delved into WeWork or the Making and Breaking of a 47 $ billion Unicorn, available on Hulu and Apple TV +. A documentary written and directed by Jed Rothstein in which the apparition of Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashton Kutcher.