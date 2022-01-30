WeCrashed: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the first trailer of the Apple TV + series

Apple TV + released the first Italian trailer of WeCrashed, new series with Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway. The show will trace the rise and fall of WeWork.

WeCrashed, which is based on the podcast of the same name Wondery, will focus on one of the most valuable startups in the world. Jared Leto will play co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway will be his wife, Rebekah Neumann.

Below you can see the trailer in the original language.

WeCrashed will retrace the company’s history through the couple’s eyes, trying to reveal what happened to their love as WeWork became the target of several misconduct lawsuits.

WeWork had a combined valuation of nearly $ 50 billion. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 due to revelations about the mismanagement. The co-working giant was able to raise capital worth $ 47 billion. But, after a disastrous listing attempt, WeWork was valued at around 8 billion.

Besides Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway, in the cast of WeCrashed also America Ferrera, OT Fagbenle And Theo Stockman. Kyle Marvininstead, he will play Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork.

Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevello they wrote and produced the new project Apple directed by John Requa And Glenn Ficarra. Eisenberg has already co-created the hit series Little America, of which he was also showrunner.

Apple TV + will release the first three episodes of WeCrashed March 18, 2022. Subsequently, new episodes of the series will be released weekly every Friday.

Keep following us on NerdPool.it not to miss the next news related to the world of cinema and TV.