WeCrashed, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the trailer for the tv series

A dramatic true story. A dream turned into a nightmare, especially for the investors of the WeWork company, which in 2019 generated a huge scandal

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway fans have something to celebrate. The official trailer of WeCrashed, TV series that will see the two superstars side by side. A really interesting production, which promises a show.

The best TV series to see in January 2022. PHOTOS A total of eight episodes, directed by John Equa and Glen Ficarra. It will make its debut soon, precisely the March 18, 2022. Anyone who wants to appreciate it can do it on Apple TV, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick, via app. During the episodes we will witness the rise and ruinous collapse of WeWork, a “bubble”, as they say in the financial sector, worth 75 billion dollars.

Jared Leto, the actor celebrates 50 years with two photos on Instagram WeCrashed is a dramatic miniseries, which in less than ten episodes will tell the WeWork dream and its painful collapse. Jared Leto will play Adam Neumann, co-founder, while Anne Hathaway will be Rebekah Neumann, his wife. The idea for the series is inspired by the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork. With this production Jared Leto returns to the small screen after a prolonged absence. We need to go back to the 90s to remember My So-Called Life And Cool and the Crazy, the last productions in which he took part between 1994 and 1995. Later only two documentaries.

Congratulations to Anne Hathaway on her 39th birthday. PHOTO If we talk about the plot, it is necessary to explain what it is WeWork. It is a start-up that offers workspaces with particularly flexible contracts. In September 2019 the project exploded dramatically. It was then that listing on the stock exchange was attempted. This passage, however, shed light on Adam Neumann’s far from clear management. Investors were left with a dry mouth. The man resigned and control of the company passed to SoftBank. A very recent story, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic. The collapse of global business, in fact, has effectively blocked, or nearly so, the bailout process by SoftBank, which today owns 80% of the shares. The company suffered a vertical collapse in its value, equal to 89%. As surprising as it is, WeWork is still active and it is possible to find traces of it also in Italy, exclusively in Milan. In the first quarter of 2021 alone, however, there was a loss of 2 billion dollars.