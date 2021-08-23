WeCrashed: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on the set of the series

The cast of, the miniseries for Apple TV + starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, is enriched with a new face: OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) will have a recurring role, that of Cameron Lautner, a partner of an important investment fund that must trying to impose some discipline within WeWork’s chaotic workplace ahead of the initial public offering, which of course will put it in total contrast to the eccentric and stubborn CEO played by Leto.

The series, consisting of eight episodes and directed by the famous duo John Requa and Glen Ficarra (Crazy Stupid Love), is based on the true story of the rise and fall of one of the most promising real estate startups of recent years, WeWork, and especially of co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah, who fell victim to their excessive lifestyle and hedonistic. Neumann was forced to leave his company in 2019 after a failed initial public offering.

The series is based on David Brown’s podcast released in 2020 on Wondery. Jared Leto is also a producer on the project, including America Ferrera and Kyle Marv.

The DailyMail has published numerous photos from the set of the series taken in recent days: in the images we see the two protagonists as the Neumanns, with some of their children (they had five in total, including two pairs of twins). You can see them all on this page!

The show’s showrunner was entrusted to Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the creators of the series. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, already in the team of This Is Us.

Production on the series will be handled by Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Leto, Emma Ludbrook, Hathaway and Wondery.

Source: Deadline