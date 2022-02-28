‘WeCrashed’ Miniseries Tells the Crazy Story of Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann Who Looks Like a God

ads

If you’ve ever worked at a media or technology company in New York City, chances are you’ve worked at WeWork. With colorful open spaces, community events and activities (that make it feel like a college dorm), sleek glass conference rooms, and enough coffee for all of Manhattan, WeWork offers modern shared office spaces for rent. Hell, it’s better than working in a dull, gray hellhole full of cubicles.

Disgraced former CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann opened the first WeWork building in Soho, New York, in 2010, and today there are more than 800 WeWork locations in 121 cities around the world. See, Adam is eccentric, bold, confident, and, well, a little arrogant. If you put all those character traits in a blender, you get an innovative entrepreneur. While the pot-smoking party animal’s initial vision was exquisite, his head got bigger, his ideas got grander, and investors refused to put up with him any longer.

The company’s downfall came when it filed for an initial public offering of stock in August 2019. Just six weeks later, billionaire Adam Neumann voted to step down as CEO, giving up his majority control of WeWork stock in the process, as The Guardian details it. The whirlwind of a rollercoaster ride and the love story at its center is the focus of the upcoming Apple TV Plus miniseries WeCrashed. Starring the famous Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway, and America Ferrera, WeCrashed is coming in March 2022. Let’s break down the episode release schedule.

What does the Apple TV Plus limited series 'WeCrashed' episode release schedule look like?

Created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and based on the hit podcast Wondery WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, the WeCrashed miniseries will appear on Apple TV Plus on March 18, 2022. The first three episodes will all be released at once on the day of the premiere. Afterwards, a new episode will air every Friday until the end on April 22, as reported by Town & Country.

Jared Leto reportedly told Adam Neumann not to watch ‘WeCrashed’.

So is. For whatever reason, that warning would be the push for us to see it 100 percent. While at the New York Times DealBook online summit, Adam clarified that “he [Jared Leto] He suggested not doing it.

“When someone tells you, ‘I’m going to perform with you and you shouldn’t watch it,'” he began before trailing off.

“What happened in the world that we can take a person, look exactly like them, put on prosthetics, put their wife and kids on a show, and then put a show on a…one-sided narrative that I tell you that actually it’s not true of a lot of things,” he continued, clearly growing increasingly heated.

“And actually make a show that benefits from that? I think in the past you were not allowed to do this. And I know you can do it with public figures. But you use his face, you use his name and you tell a false story? ” -he continued- It’s called capitalism, Adam.

Considering the businessman clearly has a lot of feelings on the subject, it sounds like Adam probably won’t watch WeCrashed. But hey, you never know; We all know that hate watching is a thing!

WeCrashed premieres Friday, March 18, 2022 on Apple TV Plus.

