WeCrashed, new series with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway: when and where can we see it

The full trailer for “WeCrashed,” the new eight-episode series starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, has been officially released.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway play Adam and Rebekah Neumann, a married couple who created the real estate startup WeWork, which over time has become a global phenomenon in its niche.

The TV series is based heavily on the hit podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” The episode “WeCrashed” is created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. The two were nominated at one point for the prestigious Emmy Awards. So, in light of this information, moviegoers’ expectations may be quite high.

“WeCrashed” has a story inspired by the true story behind “WeWork”. The brand came to public attention in 2019, when the company’s initial public offering fell through due to management issues and an inability to turn a profit over time.

In addition to Leto and Hathaway, America Ferrera, Kyle Marvin and OT Fagbenle will be part of the cast of this film.

“WeCrashed” will be available on AppleTV+

AppleTV+ recently released the full trailer for “WeCrashed,” in which we can see the characters played by Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway arguing over the collapse of their company.

As expected, Jared Leto is shown, once again, unrecognizable both in his physical appearance and in his outstanding acting performance, which completely turns him into Adam Neumann, an Israeli businessman.

In addition, in the trailer we can also see the distinctive accent with which Leto pronounces his statements, recalling, on this occasion, his role in “La Casa Gucci”.

The series will debut exclusively on AppleTV+ on March 18. In the first instance, the streaming channel will launch 3 episodes, followed by new weekly installments.

The latest trailer can be seen below: