WeCrashed: OT Fagbenle joins Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the cast of the miniseries Apple TV +

As reported by Deadline, OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) will act alongside Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway And America Ferrera in the miniseries Apple, WeCrashed.

The series, which is based on the podcast of the same name Wondery, will tell about the rise and inevitable fall of WeWork; one of the most valuable startups in the world. Leto will play co-founder and CEO Adam Neumann, while Hathaway will be his wife, Rebekah Neumann. Also in the cast Kyle Marvin as Miguel McKelvey, co-founder of WeWork.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto engaged on the set

Fagbenle will play Cameron Lautner, partner of an investment firm tasked with trying to instill discipline in WeWork. This will lead him into a confrontation with the eccentric and stubborn CEO of the company.

John Requa And Glenn Ficarra they will direct WeCrashed. Lee Eisenberg And Drew Crevelloinstead, they will write and produce this new project Apple, as well as following the series as a co-showrunner. Eisenberg has already co-created the hit series Little America, of which he was also showrunner.

WeWork it was valued at nearly $ 50 billion. However, the company pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September 2019 due to the revelations about the mismanagement. The co-working giant was able to raise capital worth $ 47 billion. But, after a disastrous listing attempt in which the operators involved began to raise doubts about the sustainability of the company’s business model, WeWork it was valued at around 8 billion.

Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway they will also be executive producers of WeCrashed with Charlie Gogolak And Natalie Sandy.

