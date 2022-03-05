‘WeCrashed’, ‘Pachinko’ and all the Apple TV premieres in March

March is an important month with so many releases hitting theaters and platforms. Apple TV could not be the exception, so we tell you what else is coming this month in addition to ‘WeCrashed’ and ‘Pachinko’.

We know that it is difficult to keep up with new series and movies with so much content and so many platforms available; so it may be that not so much attention is being paid to what Apple TV has to offer. However, with productions like ted lassoThe Morning Show and Servant, It has shown that it is getting its act together with the stories it offers its subscribers. The month of March is coming a bit strong for this platform, as its stellar series are starring industry bigwigs, such as Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto and Samuel L. Jackson. Find out below what other titles you can add to your list to watch this month.

Lincoln’s Dilemma

This is a documentary series that will premiere on the 18th, in which, throughout 4 episodes, it will detail the history of said president of the United States. It will have several testimonials from important historians, but what is really attractive is that it will be based on the narrative of enslaved people.

The last days of ptolemy gray

Since before he was Nick Fury in the MCU, Samuel L Jackson He had already demonstrated his acting quality, which he will demonstrate with The Last Days of Ptolemy Greym, a series in which he plays an old man, lonely and with no one to take care of him, but thanks to the support of a young orphan, he will have the opportunity to do a trip to the past and collect your memories.

WE CRASHED

The two Oscar winners, Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto They play the famous Neumann couple, the founders of the WeWork company, which is dedicated to providing workspaces to companies. However, in 2018 they ended up crashing, as they were involved in pyramid schemes and sexual harassment.