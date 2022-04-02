‘WeCrashed’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘Hustle Harder’

The WeWork story continues, which means another we crashed resume. On the latest episode of the Apple TV+ original series, we crashed Season 1, Episode 5: “Hustle Harder,” Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) expands WeWork. Meanwhile, his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), takes a more active role in the company.

On we crashed Season 1, Episode 5: “Hustle Harder,” which began airing April 1, 2022, according to Apple TV+, Adam continues to expand WeWork’s reach. He uses some of the money he earned in the March 25 episode to open new locations.

However, not everyone is impressed. Some investors think that Adam is scaling the business too quickly. In particular, Masayoshi “Masa” Son (Kim Eui-sung) doesn’t praise Adam when he shares WeWork’s latest growth stats. The Japanese billionaire and founder/CEO of SoftBank isn’t as happy as everyone else when Adam announces 13 new locations in six countries.

At one point, Masa gives some advice to Adam and his WeWork co-founder, Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin). He asks them a question: who wins in a fight, the smart one or the crazy one? The answer? Crazy. “You’re not crazy enough,” Masa tells Adam. “Do you understand?”

Adam takes her advice and sets out to take over the rest of the coworking market. He tells his competition, while he’s on his new private jet, that he’s going to crush them. And he does. One by one he begins to take the competitors out of him. And when Miguel disagrees with his ideas, Adam reminds him that they must follow Masa’s advice.

Rebekah Neumann gets more involved

After not having time to shine on the red carpet with Adam at the Time 100 gala, Rebekah heads to WeWork headquarters. But there is a problem. People are using his office as a meeting space.

Rebecca doesn’t like it. So she immediately heads to the Human Resources department. She informs them that the employee running the meeting will be fired for having “bad energy.”

This continues every time you see something you don’t like. Eventually, Elishia Kennedy (America Ferrera) catches on and invites Rebekah out for a drink.

However, the dynamic is off between them. So much so that Elishia asks Rebekah if he is mad at her. Rebekah says no before asking Elishia if he only approached her because WeWork had been recruiting her. “I’m not that person,” Elishia said. “I came to WeWork for you, not the other way around.”

Rebekah proceeds to open up about feeling “invisible, inconsequential, and small.” Later, Rebekah meets with a brand consultant who was recommended to her by Elishia. During her meeting, she discovers that she is a muse. But, as the consultant tells him, the muses do not end at Vanity Fair. So Rebekah changes her answer because her goal is to be in the post.

Meanwhile, Rebekah tells Adam that she wants WeWork to go vegan. As revealed on the March 18 episode “Summer Camp,” he has not eaten meat since childhood.

Elishia Kennedy loses her job as WeWork brand director

After Elishia’s comments about changing the company’s mission statement, which Rebekah helped create, she learns that she is no longer the chief brand officer at WeWork. While getting her hair and makeup done for a Vanity Fair photo shoot, Elishia discovers that Rebekah is filling in for her.

“It’s not Adam that makes you feel small,” Elishia tells Rebekah. “He You worry that he will outshine you because he does. You have no light of your own. With that, Elishia leaves while Rebekah joins Adam for the photo shoot.

A new episode of we crashed begins streaming every Friday on Apple TV+.

