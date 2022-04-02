Entertainment

‘WeCrashed’ Season 1 Episode 5 Recap: ‘Hustle Harder’

The WeWork story continues, which means another we crashed resume. On the latest episode of the Apple TV+ original series, we crashed Season 1, Episode 5: “Hustle Harder,” Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) expands WeWork. Meanwhile, his wife, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway), takes a more active role in the company.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from WeCrashed Season 1 Episode 5: Hustle Harder”]

