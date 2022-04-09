‘WeCrashed’ season 1 episode 6 recap: ‘Strength’

Another week, another we crashed episode recap In the latest installment of the Apple TV+ original serieswe crashed Season 1, Episode 6: “Fortitude,” WeWork’s board questions Adam Neumann’s (Jared Leto) leadership. At the same time, Rebekah Neumann (Anne Hathaway) embarks on a new project.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from WeCrashed Season 1 Episode 6: “Fortitude”]

‘WeCrashed’ season 1 episode 6 recap: Board begins to doubt Adam Neumann’s ability to be a capable CEO

we crashed Season 1, Episode 6: “Fortitude,” which premiered on April 8, 2022, according to Apple TV+, picks up right where the April 1 episode left off. Adam and Rebekah sleep in the WeWork offices after a night out after the Vanity Fair photo shoot.

They “manifest the sun” and head to Corte Madera, California, leaving WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey (Kyle Marvin) to run the board meeting alone. While Adam surfs and Rebekah “dreams”, they receive a visit from Bruce Dunlevie (Anthony Edwards). The investor tells Adam that the board is turning against him. They want to take WeWork public.

Moments after Bruce says there could be trouble with the board, Rebekah informs Adam that they need to go back to New York. Why? Because her daughter is falling behind in school.

So they come back and Adam is back in the office. But there is a new face. Cameron Lautner (OT Fagbenle) is there on behalf of Benchmark to take a closer look at the company as they prepare for an IPO.

Adam doesn’t like it. She tries to overwhelm Cameron with paperwork. It doesn’t work because Cameron brought a team with him to pore over WeWork’s finances from a decade ago.

Later, after Cameron and his team reviewed the documents twice, he recommends that the board remove Adam as CEO. It hasn’t grown, he says. The board votes and Adam retains his position.

“You are not a goose that lays the golden eggs. You just have strength,” Bruce tells Adam after the vote.

Rebekah Neumann opens a WeGrow school

Rebekah and Adam start a school when they realize they are not happy to send their daughter to any nearby school. It’s a huge undertaking, and Rebekah doesn’t stop despite Adam’s insistence.

Much to Cameron’s dismay, he spends millions equipping the school. As Rebekah says, the school’s mission is to “unleash each person’s superpower and spread happiness.” Your teachers? Dalai Lama and Mother Nature.

On opening day, Adam arrives late in a bathrobe. He says a few words to the students, including a line about “fighting for what you’ve got,” before telling Rebekah the built WeWork, not them.

Masa ends its participation in Project Fortitude

While Cameron reviews WeWork’s finances, Adam quietly works on a project of his own. He tells Masayoshi “Masa” Son (Kim Eui-sung), the man who invested heavily in WeWork during the March 25 episode, wants to buy out the investors. “We only answer to each other,” he says. “We show them what madness really looks like.” Masa’s response? “I think you have strength.

So Adam goes ahead with plans for Project Fortitude. He and Masa go back and forth in negotiations. Everything comes to a head when Adam is late for an important meeting. This time, he doesn’t win them with his throw. Masa decides that she is done with Project Fortitude and tells Adam so. Upon receiving the news, Adam cries in Rebekah’s arms.

A new episode of we crashed starts streaming every Friday on Apple TV+.

