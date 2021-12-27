News

WeCrashed: the first official photo of the series | TV

The Oscars Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway are the protagonists of the series WeCrashed, the first of which was shared online photo official.

The synopsis released by Apple TV + anticipates:

Inspired by real events and the love story at the heart of it all. WeWork had grown from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $ 47 billion, all in less than ten years. Then, in just 14 days, he lost 40 billion. What happened?

We Crashed

The series, consisting of eight episodes and directed by the famous duo John Requa and Glen Ficarra (Crazy Stupid Love), is based on the true story of the rise and fall of one of the most promising real estate startups of recent years, WeWork, and above all of co-founder Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah, who fell victim to their excessive lifestyle and hedonistic. Neumann was forced to leave his company in 2019 after a failed initial public offering.

The series is based on David Brown’s podcast released in 2020 on Wondery. Jared Leto is also a producer on the project, including America Ferrera and Kyle Marv.

The show’s showrunner was entrusted to Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the creators of the series. John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, already in the team of This Is Us.

Production on the series will be handled by Charlie Gogolak, Natalie Sandy, Leto, Emma Ludbrook, Hathaway and Wondery.

What do you think of the first photo of WeCrashed? Leave a comment!

Source: SpoilerTV


