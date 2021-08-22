«WeCrashed», the first photos of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto

Hand in hand, on the beach, the coordinated dresses. Anne Hathaway And Jared Leto, their eyes covered by dark glasses, they could have passed for an unprecedented couple, one of those ready to upset the summer chronicles. But the conditional, in the story of the two, has no possibility of transforming itself into a more assertive present, because the photos of the actors, their smiles, their intertwined hands are the result of a fiction.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto were photographed on the set of WeCrashed, new television series with which Apple Tv + intends to tell the (true) story of Adam Neumann: the descending parable of the man who founded WeWork, while putting his dreams of greatness before real and realistic projections.

WeWork, founded in 2010, in the aftermath of the Great Recession, with the aim of providing co-working spaces for freelancers and companies, seemed to be listed for 47 billion dollars. But the start-up’s apparent success did not rest on solid foundations. Underpinning it was the extraordinarily self-reported view of Neumann, who was fired in 2019 when WeWork’s public valuation dropped to $ 10 billion.

Loading... Advertisements

WeCrashed it is, therefore, the chronicle of a human failure and, at the same time, the crude tale of what greed, narcissism, the only conviction of being superior to the surrounding world can do. Divided into six parts, the series stars Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann. Jared Leto was cast, instead, to play Adam Neumann.

READ ALSO

«WeCrashed»: Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto’s first time for Apple