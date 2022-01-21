“WeCrashed”, the series with Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway is coming

Apple TV + unveiled the teaser trailer and the release date of “WeCrashed“, The new limited series based on Wondery’s hit podcast” WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork “by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, starring Academy Awards Jared Leto And Anne Hathaway.

Also in the cast of the series Kyle Marvin, together with America Ferrera And OT Fagbenle. “WeCrashed” will be released worldwide on March 18 on Apple TV + with the launch of the first three episodes of eight total, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday, through April 22.

The series is inspired by real facts and the love story that was at its core. Designed as a single co-working space, WeWork has grown exponentially to become a $ 47 billion global brand in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?

“WeCrashed” was created by Lee Eisenberg (“Little America,” Spirit Award nominated, “Good Boys”) e Drew Crevello (“The Long Dark”), who are also co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners.

The series is directed by John Requa And Glenn Ficarra (“This is Us”, “Crazy Stupid Love”) who are executive producers along with Charlie Gogolak, Anne Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Jared Leto and Emma Ludbrook are executive producers on behalf of their production company Paradox, while Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart are executive producers of Wondery.

