WeCrashed trailer is out, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway

After having waited for it for so long, the trailer of the new one TV series WeCrashed has arrived and is just what we needed. While we look forward to the new episodes of Emily in Paris And Bridgerton, this could be the definitive show capable of alleviating our constant need to watch new TV series capable of making us dream, travel, reflect and excite, with incredible plots and stellar cast, just like that of WeCrashed, whose protagonists are Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway (both executive producers of the show).

The actor of House of Gucci (recently nominated for the SAG Awards 2022) and the Andrea de The devil wears Prada in the new Apple TV + series they will step into the shoes of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, a married couple who will see the rise and fall of the co-working startup WeWork, founded (actually) by the character played by Leto.

The series, inspired by the podcast Wondrey WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, will not just show how shared workspaces were born, but also show how Israeli entrepreneur Adam may have committed some fraud, in order to guarantee himself and his wife a lavish lifestyle where everything it was possible (or almost).

“This is what tomorrow looks like, that there are lights and wide open spaces,” Jared Leto says in the trailer, indicating what, soon, would become the WeWork offices, born in 2010 and which, since then, led the startup to success leading it to be valued at $ 9.5 billion in October 2021. A more than impressive figure, but tiny when compared to the estimated $ 47 billion valuation before the company went public.

WeWork suffered a dizzying collapse, and the downfall of his company was mainly attributed to the behavior (judged very unprofessional) of Neumann, who was relieved of the role of CEO in 2019, due to the heavy losses suffered by the startup. The first three episodes of the series WeCrashed will debut on Apple TV + on March 18, while the following episodes will be released week by week until April 22, the day on which the last episode of the show will be broadcast.

