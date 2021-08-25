News

WeCrashed, what a mirage Anne Hathaway! – Photo

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There is also Jared Leto on the set of the series focusing on the evolution of the WeWork start-up.

(KIKA) – NEW YORK – Un award-winning set the one set up at The Shores of Atlantic Beach, to New York, we turn WeCrashed, in front of the cameras there are the two Oscars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

SEE ALSO: Anne Hathaway, a diva with charm … Interstellar!

A unreleased duo for the project carried out by Apple +, a miniseries of 6 or 8 episodes focused on the most controversial phases of the birth of WeWork startup, one of most profitable companies of recent decades which, however, did not keep the initial premises, undergoing a rapid decline resulting in a financial collapse due to the choice to go public. The start-up was born in 2008 meeting the growing need to create low-cost spaces to work and stem the rampant economic crisis of that period.

Loading...
Advertisements

SEE ALSO: Here’s what’s in Jared Leto’s bedroom!

The Joker from Suicide Squade will take on the role of co-founder of the start-up Adam Neumann while the Interstellar actress will be his wife Rebekah Neumann. Created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the miniseries will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

930
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
748
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
734
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
575
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
564
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
561
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
544
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
502
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
478
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
470
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top