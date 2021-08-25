WeCrashed, what a mirage Anne Hathaway! – Photo

There is also Jared Leto on the set of the series focusing on the evolution of the WeWork start-up.

(KIKA) – NEW YORK – Un award-winning set the one set up at The Shores of Atlantic Beach, to New York, we turn WeCrashed, in front of the cameras there are the two Oscars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway.

A unreleased duo for the project carried out by Apple +, a miniseries of 6 or 8 episodes focused on the most controversial phases of the birth of WeWork startup, one of most profitable companies of recent decades which, however, did not keep the initial premises, undergoing a rapid decline resulting in a financial collapse due to the choice to go public. The start-up was born in 2008 meeting the growing need to create low-cost spaces to work and stem the rampant economic crisis of that period.

The Joker from Suicide Squade will take on the role of co-founder of the start-up Adam Neumann while the Interstellar actress will be his wife Rebekah Neumann. Created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the miniseries will be directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra.