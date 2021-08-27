wedding in sight for Bridget Jones?

So that’s true. Renée Zellewger really does have a boyfriend. New one. What were rumors have become confirmations. It was enough for the convict TV show to go on air… And for them to photograph them (let themselves be photographed) as we see them above. We really cross our fingers… Renée Zellweger is a bit of all of us. Not just for Bridget Jones. Because he confessed it, as is done between friends: I’m not very good with men … But now he’s there. Ant Anstead, the man who hugs her above.

And that, on social media, he launched his transmission. Ant is a British and American TV star. In particular, it launches the “galeotta” episode. The show is brand new: Celebrity IOU: Joyride. On discovery +. For the first episode, which aired on August 23, the conductor had wanted Renée Zellweger as a guest. He had chosen her. His fan, not just apparently cinematic.

Renée Zellweger and love immediately broke out

Love broke out right away. In June. The era of the first contacts for the transmission. Ant, 42-year-old English, is famous for Wheeler Dealers. He builds cars, engines. In the new show he mixes celebrity and ordinary people. 42 years old, ten years younger than Renée, he is divorcing his wife Christina Haack: the two have a 2-year-old son, Hudson, whom his father often shows on social media. The man has two other children: Archie, 14, and Amelie, 17. Who apparently already adore dad’s new partner …

Love makes her happy as a child

In the first episode of the new TV show, he and Renée restore two special cars. The ones they eventually give to brothers Jerome and Jerald, former mechanics of the actress’s publicist, Nancy Ryder. On the show, the ex Bridget Jones looks very happy between grease and bolts. She is really happy as a little girl. “I have always enjoyed playing with cars. From an early age I was a tomboyI”, He had declared upon completion of the registration. In fact, the truth was that she had fallen in love. And love, this time, was reciprocated …

The wedding style hug

The two showed up in public together. Hug yourself. They speak smoothly of one and the other. He on social media defines it as magical. She had her photograph taken in his arms, baseball cap, sneakers and sweatshirt. Very much in love… By bicycle, while following him. Or while he kisses her …

Renée who loves men out of the chorus

A friend told People: “It happens that two people meet and click… it works right away. Renée is a creative type and often loves unconventional men… She is intelligent, caring. always tries to expand his horizons. And he really cares about those he loves.

They both care about their privacy. It is one thing they have in common. He is creative, he has many interests. she loves to write and produce. They have so many things to talk about when they are together “…

All the loves of Bridget Jones

The love life of the actress of Bridget Jones it has always been the subject of rotogravure. Renée was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney for a few days in 2005. She had previously been in a relationship with Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000. His last important story was with the musician Doyle Bramhall II, and lasted from 2012 to 2019. Previously his name had been linked to that of Bradley Cooper. Of which, among other things, she remained the best friend … Exactly as happened to her with George Clooney …

Renée’s disastrous loves

Past stories, it seems. Disastrous past loves. She had used the definition. Speaking of herself as the real version of her Bridget Jones and her loves (Hugh Grant and Colin Firth). “It’s like Bridget Jones is inside me. We have in common above all certain “bad bits”, bad things. Everything you don’t want to have about her, I have. I look at her and it is as if she were sitting next to me and there was a mirror between us. And it’s really like being in a whirlwind“.

