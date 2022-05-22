Entertainment

Wedding in sight? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have been engaged

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

One of the couples that many did not expect and we did not see coming has become the sensation of the moment, it is about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

the stars will they met on the recording set of the movie “Don’t worry darling”which will star the musician alongside Florence Pugh and is directed and produced by Wilde.

Source link

Photo of James James7 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

a friendly planned against Lionel Messi’s club this summer

8 mins ago

Warner did not want Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 and the reason has nothing to do with Johnny Depp

18 mins ago

Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Femi Kuti and more sign an open letter calling on world leaders to end extreme poverty now.

19 mins ago

“These microaggressions happen”: Viola Davis recalled when a director called her by the name of her employee

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button