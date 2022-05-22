Wedding in sight? Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have been engaged

One of the couples that many did not expect and we did not see coming has become the sensation of the moment, it is about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

the stars will they met on the recording set of the movie “Don’t worry darling”which will star the musician alongside Florence Pugh and is directed and produced by Wilde.

At the end of 2020 the romance was born and since then they have been seen very happy in various events enjoying this stage, as they were recently captured in the coachella-festival, where the singer performed.

It seems that the relationship is going from strength to strength, since the interpreter of “golden“He already lives with the children that the actress had with Jason Sudeikisfrom whom he separated in the middle of the pandemic.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde engaged?

After more than a year of relationship, now it seems that there could be a wedding and that the stars are committedaccording to the portal gossip Deux Moi.

Although this is not a means of communication as such, on other occasions it has published information that turns out to be true at the end of the day.

“There’s a good chance they got engaged.. Guys, I have been saying for months that you are very serious, but it seems that nobody believes me, ”she indicated.

So far there is nothing confirmed, because not even the producer has been seen with a ring commitment, so we will have to wait for more news about the lovebirds.

The news unleashed social networks, where thousands of fans of the singer have already commented on it.

