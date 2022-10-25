Wedding: Kendall Jenner is again the best-dressed guest

Wedding season is in full swing. And as temperatures rise, our clothing choices for such occasions must adapt accordingly. Kendall Jenner had the right idea with her latest look.

Kendall Jenner is also an eye-catcher at weddings

In a series of Instagram Stories posted from Hawaii, the 26-year-old supermodel proved she knows better than anyone how to dress for a wedding. The look – which was composed by her stylist Dani Michelle – included a long dress Dries Van Noten forest green. Kendall Jenner accessorized her outfit with a mini bag Hermes Kelly Black.

A close up of the long dress Dries Van Noten. Instagram / @kendalljenner

It’s not the first time that Kendall Jenner makes headlines with a wedding outfit. Last year, the model wore a dress Monot in daring cutouts at her friend’s wedding after-party Lauren Perez. This year, she opted for a more understated look, but her dress Dries Van Noten was still spectacular and suitable for summer.

