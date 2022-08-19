Wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, two very different wedding dresses

LT



This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” to each other in Nevada, Las Vegas. For the occasion, the singer wore two very different dresses.

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, more than 18 years after their first relationship. For the occasion, the 52-year-old singer and actress chose to wear not one, but two dresses, including one from an “old movie”. In images shared to her “On The JLo” newsletter on Sunday, July 17, the star strikes a pose in her first sleeveless vintage white dress with a quilted texture. “This dress had been in my closet for many years. I kept it so many times and now I’m wearing it for my wedding,” she explains in her newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez in her dress from an old movie

© “On the JLo”



Jennifer Lopez in her dress from an old movie

© “On the JLo”



For her second look, the “Marry Me” star opted for a much different dress. From Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection, the dress, with long sleeves and bare shoulders, is all in lace, matched with a long veil. The sweetheart neckline and its corset sublimate the outfit. For his part, the 49-year-old actor was content to wear one of the white suits from his wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez in her second dress

© “On the JLo”



The dress worn by Jennifer Lopez

© Zuhair Murad



Ben Affleck in his suit

© “On the JLo”



The lovebirds rekindled their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement last April. They were first engaged in 2002 but broke off their engagement two years later.

