Entertainment

Wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, two very different wedding dresses

Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

LT

Updated

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes” to each other in Nevada, Las Vegas. For the occasion, the singer wore two very different dresses.

This weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, more than 18 years after their first relationship. For the occasion, the 52-year-old singer and actress chose to wear not one, but two dresses, including one from an “old movie”. In images shared to her “On The JLo” newsletter on Sunday, July 17, the star strikes a pose in her first sleeveless vintage white dress with a quilted texture. “This dress had been in my closet for many years. I kept it so many times and now I’m wearing it for my wedding,” she explains in her newsletter.

Read also : Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married

What’s next after this ad

Jennifer Lopez in her dress from an old movie

Jennifer Lopez in her dress from an old movie

© “On the JLo”

Jennifer Lopez in her dress from an old movie

Jennifer Lopez in her dress from an old movie

© “On the JLo”

For her second look, the “Marry Me” star opted for a much different dress. From Zuhair Murad’s bridal collection, the dress, with long sleeves and bare shoulders, is all in lace, matched with a long veil. The sweetheart neckline and its corset sublimate the outfit. For his part, the 49-year-old actor was content to wear one of the white suits from his wardrobe.

What’s next after this ad

Jennifer Lopez in her second dress

Jennifer Lopez in her second dress

© “On the JLo”

The dress worn by Jennifer Lopez

The dress worn by Jennifer Lopez

© Zuhair Murad

Ben Affleck in his suit

Ben Affleck in his suit

© “On the JLo”

The lovebirds rekindled their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement last April. They were first engaged in 2002 but broke off their engagement two years later.

Also in pictures: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married, their love in pictures

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James42 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

Related Articles

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are BOYFRIEND? These would be the TESTS of their supposed romance

6 mins ago

Stromae bodybuilder in his new clip with Camila Cabello: he reveals the secret of his physical transformation (video)

8 mins ago

The documentary of the life of Selena Gomez will arrive this year

19 mins ago

Illness, accident… the actors had a hard time on the set

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button