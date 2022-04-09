Wedding of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz: Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Gigi Hadid… the guest list is taking shape

This Saturday, April 9, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will say yes to an audience of stars. Among them, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams or even the starred chef Gordon Ramsay, who traveled from England to attend the wedding of the eldest Beckham.

A long-awaited wedding. In 2020, Brooklyn Beckham announced on social networks that he had asked for the hand of the one who will become, this Saturday, April 9, 2022, his wife. “Two weeks ago I asked my soul mate for her hand and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and one day the best father. I love you my baby”, announced the eldest of the Beckham siblings. Covid-19 obliges, the 23-year-old had to revise his plans. And now that the health situation is changing, the one who left England for the sweetness of California, is about to ask for the hand of the actress, in Florida. Indeed, for a few hours, thehe Beckham family is in Miami to support their son, who is about to marry his sweetheart.

It is in Palm Beach that young lovers will say yes. A place that the two lovebirds did not choose by chance, since it is there that the parents of Nicola Peltz, have a 5,000 m² property, estimated at 76 million dollarswith a private beach on which huge white tents have been set up, protected by bodyguards to prevent any intrusion.

Eva Longoria, Serena Williams… the first people arrive at the ceremony

And who says wedding with great pomp, says prestigious guests. Among them: Eva Longoria, chef Gordon Ramsay, or even Serena Williams, who was seen at the dinner party yesterday on the eve of the wedding… But that’s not all. Among the long list of guests, the Spice Girls (Emma Bunton, Melanie C, Melanie B and Geri Halliwell), Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, or Marc Anthony, the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez. Teri Hatcher’s great friend, Eva Longoria, was pictured alongside Victoria Beckham, at the exit of a restaurant. As reported by our colleagues from The Mirror, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz called on Snoop Dog to host the evening. Another singer should have made the trip, but he had to cancel his presence to go on tour. This is’Elton John, Brooklyn Bekcham’s godfather.