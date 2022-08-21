Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: discover the incredible wedding dress of J.Lo

This is a Jennifer Lopez and a Ben Affleck at the height of happiness who got married for the second time in a month this Saturday, August 20. The ceremony was celebrated by podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty in a dream setting. Many celebrities had made the trip to attend the happy event, including Matt Damon and his wife Luciana or director and producer Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer. All the guests had their eyes fixed on the bride. Her magnificent white dress signed Ralph Lauren literally captivated them.

Whether on July 16, the star couple said “yes” to each other during a express ceremony in Las Vegas, this timehe decided to make it big by organizing an XXL wedding. Like the long train of the incredible dress worn by the bride… and especially the veil measuring more than six meters. On his side, Ben Affleck was not left out in his magnificent white and black tuxedo. A real princess wedding worthy of the most beautiful fairy tales. Enough to melt the hearts of “Bennifer” fans as their admirers have affectionately nicknamed them.

Jennifer Lopez’s dress was unanimous

According to the many likes and hearts left under the picture of the famous dress, revealed by TMZ on Instagram this Sunday, August 21, Internet users have fallen in love with the bride and her dress of course! “JLo has so much class! Her dress, her style of look”, “great dress” or “what a beauty”. In just a few hours, the photo has already been “liked” almost 65,000 times… and Jennifer Lopez’s extraordinary dress certainly had something to do with it.

