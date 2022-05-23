Wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: they marry in a luxurious and millionaire ceremony in Italy | Famous
Only a week after having done it to the civilian in Santa BarbaraCalifornia, before some family and friends, this time they threw the house out the window.
Kardashian arrived before the priest in a white, short wedding dress covered with a long veil that had the image of an embroidered virgin, according to the first images that were released through media such as the People magazine portal. .
Barker wore a smart black suit. Both wore Dolce & Gabbana pieces. Before the ceremony, the Kardashian family enjoyed a relaxed day.
For example, Kim took her daughter North and Penelope (Kourtney’s daughter) out for ice cream.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry with juicy deal
The Kardashian clan met in Portofino, Italy, since last Thursday before the big event and walked through restaurants, historical places and even sailed on a huge yacht.
Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the wedding took place in a resort by the sea, owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The farm is also where the family has stayed during their stay in those lands.
According to the Daily Mail, the event precisely was sponsored by the couple of famous designers through his firm Dolce & Gabbana.
Throughout the weekend, Kris Jenner and all her daughtersincluding the bride, appeared in Portofino wearing expensive signature outfits.
According to the British newspaper, Kourtney and the Kardashian clan closed a deal that would be worth the designers “millions of pounds sterling” in free advertising for the fashion house.
Part of the agreement included that Dolce & Gabbana would have paid for the transport of the guests from their hotels to the port of Portofino “in a fleet of four classic wooden speedboats”.
According to the Daily Mail, stars like Beyoncé had access to these boats equipped with accessories from the famous brand, including “animal print cushions and towels”.
” The Italian fashion house has been heavily involved in organizing all aspects of the lavish wedding celebration,” the newspaper noted.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate in an Italian castle
There was the reception after the wedding ceremony. Some Dolce & Gabbana staff in Milan have been sent to Portofino in recent days to oversee wedding preparations, the Daily Mail reported.
The three weddings of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
The one in Italy was the climax to a series of ceremonies with which Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sealed their love.
Later, last weekend, they were married civilly and under all the rules of the law in Santa Barbara, where Kardashian wore a short $1,800 Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress.
This Sunday was the religious wedding on Italian soil, after the musician asked her to marry him in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California.