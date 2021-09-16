wedding on the way? The couple ready to unite forever

B.ritney Spears, singer of McComb born in 1981, was the idol of the generations of the 2000s thanks to world-famous songs such as Oops! I Did It Again, Baby One More Time, Work Bitch, Stronger and Me Against the Music to name just a few of his many successes. Songs that, even today, are sung and danced all over the world. Unfortunately, Britney’s life hasn’t always been all pink and white. We are usually led to think that when one is a celebrity in the world of Hollywood everything always goes for the best, but Spears has shown us that this is not the case. The last years of his life can be compared to the worst time of his life: no chance to do what he loved and his life completely managed by his dad Jamie Spears who, for years, was his legal guardian. Finally the American singer has won her battle against the father figure and is back to being free. Now it seems to have finally returned the calm in all fields of his life.

Britney Spears getting married?

Regarding the private life of Britney Spears, we know that she has been engaged to for four years Sam Asghari, a personal trainer of Iranian origins and younger boy than the singer as he is only 27 years old. Despite his young age, he has always been by his partner’s side ready to help her overcome the most difficult moments and always ready to support her. And now he looks ready to take the plunge and join his Britney forever. The news officially comes from Page Six who posts a photo of Sam while, in a famous Beverly Hills jewelry store, he is intent on buying a precious Cartier. A noteworthy purchase that would seem to direct us towards only one thing: it is ready to ask for the hand of Spears. On the other hand, a source close to the couple reveals how Sam Asghari, in the last period and especially after the victory against Jamie Spears, you talk more and more about the proposal and it seems you are planning a truly spectacular one to be able to leave Spears speechless, after a very difficult period. The proposal will come, this is now certain, but it is necessary to wait for the right moment. in the meantime Britney and Sam appear more in love than ever with the singer who defines him as her rock.

Singer Britney Spears

Britney Spears’ private life

For Britney Spears the one with Sam Asghari it wouldn’t be the first marriage. The singer got married in Las Vegas, in 2003, with Jason Allen Alexander, his childhood friend except that the wedding was canceled after a few hours. Then it was the turn of the dancer and rapper Kevin Federline with whom she married in 2004 and which made her the mother of Sean (born September 14, 2005) and of Jayden James (born September 12, 2006). But at the end of 2006 came the sudden divorce motivated by Spears for irreconcilable differences. Since that time, there has been a real breakdown in the private life of Britney Spears with his father who did not want him to have any more children. Now the time has finally come to be able to fulfill this dream and become a mother for the third time, a dream that her partner Sam Asghari fully shares.

Loading... Advertisements

And what do you think of the couple formed by Britney Spears and Sam Asghari? When do you think they will get married? We are waiting for you in the comments!