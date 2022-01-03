Weddings: from Britney Spears to Marcell Jacobs, the wedding of stars and VIPs expected in 2022

Local and international stars dream of a wedding in 2022 and are already grappling with the organization of unforgettable ceremonies, despite the Coronavirus. From Britney Spears to Brooklyn Beckham, from Federica Panicucci to Lindsay Lohan are grappling with preparations. A list of celebrities who dream of a fairytale wedding.

Among the long-awaited weddings those of Britney Spears (the third) with the personal trainer Sam Asghari of Iranian origin. They will get married, having postponed due to the pandemic, too Brooklyn Beckham (the eldest son of David and Victoria) e Nicola Peltz, daughter of billionaire Nelson.

Soon married, after two years of engagement, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer: to announce the wedding with the screenwriter, it was the star of Spencer during a radio interview on Sirius XM. After 5 years together and a daughter, marriage in sight, complete with a proposal on social media, between Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa.

After four years together and a daughter, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus they decided to get married in 2022. For Kruger it is the second marriage, years ago she married to French movie star Guillaume Canet. Norman Reedus is also the father of a 21-year-old son with his ex Helena Christensen.

Lindsay Lohan, star of Mean Girls, will marry, after two years of engagement, Bader Shammas, while Travis Barker, after a year of dating, he asked for the hand to Kourtney Kardashian in a luxury beach resort in Montecito. Both have children from previous relationships: Barker is a dad from Alabama and Landon with ex Shanna Moakler and has adopted stepdaughter Atiana. Kourtney is the mother of Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex Scott Disick.

The year 2022 will be that of the “yes” also for Alexandra Daddario with the manufacturer Andrew Form, 17 years older and father of two with Jordana Brewster.

In Italy, however, eyes focused on the couple Federica Panicucci – Marco Bacini. The two have been together for over 5 years. The presenter has two children with her ex-husband Mario Fargetta.

Wedding in sight also for the couple of Italian youtubers with the most fans. 2022 should also be the wedding year for Luì and Sofì, Luigi Calagna and Sofia Scalia. The two young Palermitans announced the wedding via social media but did not reveal the date, they only hinted that it could happen this year.

In the world of sport, Federica Pellegrini and her boyfriend Matteo Giunta will get married in 2022. La Divina, after leaving the races, has decided to start a new path. After winning the Tokyo Olympics, Marcell Jacobs he is ready to marry his fiancée, as promised Nicole Daza, while Gianmarco Tamberi, who won gold at the last Olympics in high jump, will marry this year Chiara Bontempi, after more than 11 years of engagement.

Enrico Brignano and Flora Canto, after seven years of living together and two children, they will get married this year. The actor made the proposal to her at the Verona Arena, during his show. Last July 23 they announced the wedding for 2022 too Andrea Celentano and Raffaella Giudice. Sabrina Ghio, ex tronista of Men & Women and ex dancer of Amici, will marry her partner Carlo Negri.

© All rights reserved