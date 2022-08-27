Entertainment

Wednesday: 10 things about Jenna Ortega the actress who plays Merlina Addams on Netflix

The streaming platform Netflix released a few days ago the trailer for the new series “Wednesday”, or also known as “Merlina”, a character from the crazy adams. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will tell you some information that you did not know about Jenna Ortega, the actress who brings the protagonist to life.

1.- Age of Jenna Ortega

Jenna Marie Ortega He was born on September 27, 2002 in California, United States, so he is currently 19 years old. It should be noted that she has Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry.

2.- Debut in acting

The young woman was interested in acting from the age of six, so she began auditioning at a very young age and in 2012 she made her debut with a special appearance in the CBSRob comedy series.

3.- His first film

In 2013, Jenna made his film debut by participating in the Marvel movie, Iron Man3, in which he had a small role.

4.- Jenna’s Awards

Although on multiple occasions Jenna It has been nominated for different awards, only three times managed to obtain an award. In 2016 and 2018 she won Imagen Awards, and in 2022 she won an MTV Movie & TV Awards.

