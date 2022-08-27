Wednesday: 10 things about Jenna Ortega the actress who plays Merlina Addams on Netflix

The streaming platform Netflix released a few days ago the trailer for the new series “Wednesday”, or also known as “Merlina”, a character from the crazy adams. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will tell you some information that you did not know about Jenna Ortega, the actress who brings the protagonist to life.

1.- Age of Jenna Ortega

Jenna Marie Ortega He was born on September 27, 2002 in California, United States, so he is currently 19 years old. It should be noted that she has Mexican and Puerto Rican ancestry.

2.- Debut in acting

The young woman was interested in acting from the age of six, so she began auditioning at a very young age and in 2012 she made her debut with a special appearance in the CBSRob comedy series.

3.- His first film

In 2013, Jenna made his film debut by participating in the Marvel movie, Iron Man3, in which he had a small role.

4.- Jenna’s Awards

Although on multiple occasions Jenna It has been nominated for different awards, only three times managed to obtain an award. In 2016 and 2018 she won Imagen Awards, and in 2022 she won an MTV Movie & TV Awards.

5. Jenna’s Netflix Productions

The young artist has participated in the following Netflix productions: You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Yes Day and, as we already mentioned, the new series Wednesday.

6.- Social works

Jenna Ortega He has done some social work, one of them was when he raised money to help a girl with cancer.

7.- Support for the LGBT+ community

From a very young age, the actress has supported the LGBT+ community and has been against discrimination.

8- Jenna’s Inspirations

Jenna previously commented that one of her biggest inspirations to become an actress is Dakota Fanning.

9.- Ortega’s partner

Ortega He has always kept his private life within four walls, so to date none of his partners have been known.

10.- Jenna on Instagram

The actress has more than 8 million followers on Instagram, with whom she shares her audiovisual projects.