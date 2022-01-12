Wednesday 12 January 2022 Sky Cinema, They Talk

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto

Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortellesi in the sequel by Riccardo Milani. Three years after their relationship ends, Monica turns to Giovanni to get herself out of trouble.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Brothers

Family drama starring Natalie Portman, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tobey Maguire. The brother of an officer missing in Afghanistan binds to his sister-in-law, upsetting the domestic balance.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Mike Newell directs Daniel Radcliffe and Ralph Fiennes in the fourth installment of the saga. Harry Potter participates in a tournament between schools of magic, over which the reincarnate Voldemort looms.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Strip, a zebra to the rescue

Unmissable comedy set on a ranch. Striscia, a cute zebra cub, finds himself living on a farm, where he can fulfill his dream of running like a thoroughbred.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

In time

Andrew Niccol’s fantasy action with Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried. In a future where everyone’s life is marked by a timer, a man escapes from a false murder charge.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

They Talk

Supernatural horror by Giorgio Bruno. During the making of a documentary, a sound engineer records voices from the afterlife, while macabre events haunt him.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The scent of wild must

Love story with Keanu Reeves and Aitana Sanchez-Gijon. A stranger pretends to be the husband of a pregnant girl. The magic of the harvest will ignite the spark between the two.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Crazy Heart

Oscar to Jeff Bridges and the soundtrack for the story of a ‘cursed’ country singer. Bad Blake has run out of glory days, but a reporter will give him an opportunity for redemption.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

The crimes of the BarLume – Aria di Mare

Seventh comedy by Sky Cinema inspired by the tales of Marco Malvaldi. When the body of a woman is found, Fusco tries to redeem herself with the help of the inevitable Massimo.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Redemption Day

Gary Dourdan in action with Andy Garcia. Returning from a mission against Isis, an officer, devastated by the horrors of war, must save his wife kidnapped by a terrorist group.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The tenderness

Elio Germano, Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Micaela Ramazzotti and Renato Carpentieri in a film by Gianni Amelio. Naples: the life of an elderly person is upset by the fate of a family of neighbors-

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)