Wednesday 15 September opens the 22nd page of Pordenonelegge

Rebirth and the key word of the 22nd edition of pordenonelegge that comes back from September 15th in presence with many foreign authors and with the added value of streaming. «Rebirth for breathe in the shooting atmosphere intensely that also send us these days economic indicators and to participate in that positive syndrome that is generated at the end of major disasters and that sociologist De Rita calls “the fury of living“», Explained the President of the Pordenonelegge Michelangelo Agrusti Foundation during of the press meeting for the launch of the 22nd edition of the festival, flanked by the Regional Councilor for Culture of the FVG Tiziana Gibelli and by the artistic director of pordenonelegge Gian Mario Villalta “Pordenonelegge – added the president Agrusti – it is a high-level cultural enterprise and fully joins the mood of rebirth of our time: with some innovations, because even successful events must be updated, and with an inaugural event that it restarts from the roots of western civilization, ancient Greece, to better read the future we are building. We will revive very important classics in a context that extends to our entire region, from the Adriatic Sea to the slopes of the Carnic Dolomites, from Pordenone to Trieste, to Lignano, again including the centers of the province. The big heart of pordenonelegge wants to help make this region feel unique through the common experience of great cultural events“.

“We have identified five figures from classical and mythological antiquity: Homer, Virgil, Circe, Penelope, Arianna – explained the artistic director of pordenonelegge Gian Mario Villalta – “Five icons still immersed in our culture today, to be questioned to understand what they handed down from their remote times and what emerges from that sea that, in the past, divided and united peoples together”. An appointment therefore in pordenonelegge for an extraordinary edition of the Rai Radio3 program “All of humanity speaks about it” with the participation of the authors Edoardo Camurri and Pietro Del Soldà: they will be three inaugural locations of pordenonelegge 2021 – for the first time also two seaside towns, Trieste and Lignano – with a red thread that, from 18.30, after the institutional greetings at the Verdi Theater in Pordenone, he will run through time and space through five “impossible interviews“, five conversations between past and present, with a look at the future we are building. So, if in Pordenone we will find Edoardo Camurri And Pietro Del Soldà while Homer, Virgil And Circe they will respond with the voices of Giulio Guidorizzi, Nicola Gardini and Eva Cantarella, at the same time in Terrazza a Mare of Lignano Sabbiadoro we will meet Arianna – Iaia Forte it’s at Trieste, in the hall of Eataly overlooking the Gulf of the North Adriatic, l‘actress Teresa Saponangelo.

Pordenonelegge, on the doorstep of history, does not renounce to follow the most lively news of the last few weeks, which enters the Festival with the presentation of the book by the young Afghan Fawad E Raufi. “Last breaths in Kabul. Between the white snow and the black wolves“. “A a sign of respect and a set of cultural participation in the battle for the freedom of the Afghan people, also to begin to think in terms of concrete integration in view of the arrival of refugees », underlined Michelangelo Agrusti. AND the attention of pordenonelegge also reverberates in terms of practical access to the festival, in a time that is still burdened by the pandemic threat: “we have decided to set up a buffer area for safe access to pordenonelegge – explained Agrusti – The Pordenonelegge Foundation will be supported for this service by Italian Red Cross, Primary Care Doctors of Western Friuli and Confindustria Alto Adriatico. We applied for the green pass even before it became mandatory, now we also offer the buffer alternative to allow the widest public access in absolute safety“. Participation in the pordenonelegge 2021 meetings provides reservation compulsory and showing the Green Certification COVID-19 – Green Pass for those over 12 years old. P.to facilitate entry to the meetings on the days of the festival (15-19 September), a Tamponi Point will be set up in Piazzetta Calderari managed by the aforementioned organizations.

The 22nd edition of pordenonelaw is on schedule from 15 to 19 September 2021. More than 250 events and 500 Italian and international protagonists will alternate in 5 days and in 10 cities – in addition to Pordenone, Trieste and Lignano also Azzano Decimo, Casarsa della Delizia, Cordenons, Maniago, Sacile, San Vito al Tagliamento And Spilimbergo – with 45 first editorials and over 70 direct videos and deferred videos for everyone, online in one click on PNlegge TV, to follow the Book Festival live every day, even remotely, thanks to the support of Videe. Promoted by Pordenonelegge Foundation chaired by Michelangelo Agrusti, edited by Gian Mario Villalta (artistic director), Alberto Garlini And Valentina Gasparet, pordenonelegge 2021 is made in collaboration with con the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Chamber of Commerce of Pordenone – Udine, the Municipality of Pordenone, Friuli Foundation, Cinemazero And Crédit Agricole FriulAdria. Details and program on pordenonelegge.it