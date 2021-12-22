Wednesday 22 December 2021 – A small creature that makes infinity great

Today’s Gospel: Lk 1: 46-55

At that time, Maria said:

«My soul magnifies the Lord

and my spirit rejoices in God,

my savior,

because he looked at humility

of his servant.

From now on all generations

they will call me blessed.

The Almighty has done great things for me

and Holy is his name;

his mercy from generation to generation

for those who fear him.

He unfolded the power of his arm,

he has scattered the proud in the thoughts of their hearts;

he has overthrown the mighty from their thrones,

he exalted the humble;

he has filled the hungry with good things,

he has sent the rich away empty.

He has helped his servant Israel,

remembering his mercy,

as he said to our fathers,

for Abraham and his descendants, forever ».

I contemplate:

Oh, key of David:

Jesus Christ did not come into this unexpected world, he did not arrive suddenly.

Since he is the center of all things, creation and the history of creation refer to him, and it can be said that the whole history of humanity is written converging towards him.

The times that prepared his coming, the times of waiting – the Patriarchs, the Prophets – did nothing but keep alive and nourish in the chosen people the desire for this coming of the Lord; a Lord who comes not as anyone can come, but comes to perform the most sublime of tasks, that is, to save a people and make them triumphant.

Commentary on the Gospel of the day:

“My soul magnifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God, my Savior …”

Mary’s body becomes song. It is transformed into a harmonious liturgy of praise. Musical notes full of life, rooted in the home. But with the windows wide open on the history of the salvation of a whole people.

“My soul magnifies the Lord”. Literally to magnify means to do great, to give greatness. In this case, to the Lord.

But how can little Mary of Nazareth, a fragile creature, make infinity great? Simply by offering him a space. By offering him her womb as a place where God can grow. God is not small or large in himself. Accept being small or large in my life depending on the space and time I allow.

Help us Mary, with your faith and your humanity, to inhabit the earth as you do: blessing every creature and making God great.