Wednesday 24 November 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Anna Rosenberg

Wanted – Choose your destiny

James McAvoy, Morgan Freeman and Angelina Jolie in an action inspired by the graphic novel of the same name. A mysterious woman introduces a shy employee into a secret society of executioners.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

Anna Rosenberg

Claudia Gerini is the protagonist of a film about femicide. In a French police station, the dispute between a woman and a hostile policeman degenerates to tragic consequences.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Green laterna

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in the cinecomic on the character of DC Comics. A human pilot joins the Green Lantern Superhero Corps to defeat the mysterious Parallax.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Asterix and the realm of the gods

Asterix and his portly friend Obelix together again against the invaders. Julius Caesar builds a residential complex near the village, threatening its autonomy.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

The ultimate boy scout

Bruce Willis and Damon Wayans in a cult of Tony Scott’s action. A disgraced former agent and football champion investigate the murder of a woman and uncover a criminal underworld.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

After Life

Supernatural thriller with Christina Ricci and Liam Neeson. After an accident, a girl wakes up in a morgue in the presence of an undertaker who claims to communicate with the dead.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

Chalet Girl

Felicity Jones in a romantic comedy in the ice. A skateboarder abandons her dreams and becomes a waitress in a chalet. Here he discovers snowboarding and meets love.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Cocoon – The return

Sequel to the sci-fi cult starring Don Ameche. The sprightly old men, who have become immortal in space, return to Earth to find family members, but many things have changed.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

The funeral is served

Hilarious comedy starring Chris Rock, Luke Wilson and Martin Lawrence. A funeral ceremony turns into a riot of misunderstanding as drugs are shot and a body swap is staged.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

All for Uma

Comedy with Pietro Sermonti, Pasquale ‘Lillo’ Petrolo and Antonio Catania. The arrival of Princess Uma raises the fortunes of the Ferliga winery, a family of only males.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Barney’s version

Paul Giamatti, Rosamund Pike and Dustin Hoffman in the comedy based on the bestseller of the same name. The eccentric Barney talks about his life, punctuated by tormented sentimental adventures.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Never Back Down – Never give up

Jake Tyler is a collegiate American football player who reacts violently to an insult addressed to his dead father during a game. Moving to California in Orlando with his mother and brother who is a tennis player, Jack discovers that the video of the fight is already viral in the new high school. He falls for it again when during a party Ryan McCarthy, a strong beater provokes him, also insulting his father’s memory and ends up beating him. Recommended by Max, a young martial arts enthusiast, Jake decides to enter Jean Roqua’s gym to become a real fighter. However, the man does not want the workouts to be aimed at settling accounts outside the gym but for Jake the real goal is revenge. With Sean Faris, Amber Heard

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Three kings

At the end of the Gulf War, 4 American soldiers organize a plan to grab some gold from Kuwait that nobody knows about, but things don’t go exactly as they planned and they find themselves involved in a situation that will drastically change the situation. their lives. With George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

A supermodel in my bed

Comedy starring Daniel Auteuil (“N – Napoleon and Me”), Kristin Scott Thomas and Dany Boon. Businessman Pierre Levasseur is surprised by the media with his mistress, the famous model Elena. The affair for the man takes a turn for the worse when his wife Christine sees a photo of Pierre with the supermodel and a passing stranger in a gossip magazine. The only way for Pierre not to get caught is to find the other man who appears in the paparazzo photo and ask him to pretend to be Elena’s boyfriend. After several searches, he finds him: it is François Pignon, a shy hotel valet. After convincing the boy to host his lover in his apartment – for a hefty fee – the staging begins, but Christine, now suspicious, hires an investigator to follow Elena. While the model has settled in François’s humble house, he has to navigate between his new roommate, his beloved E’milie and his intrusive friend Richard.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Mediterranean

In 1941, during the Second World War, a handful of Italian soldiers landed on a Greek island to act as a garrison. Obviously inexperienced and cut off from the world because the radio breaks down as soon as they arrive, they dedicate themselves to activities completely unrelated to the war led by Lieutenant Montini, a high school teacher, passionate about painting and the only one to speak Greek. Among them is Sergeant Lorusso who fought in the African campaign flanked by the faithful Colasanti, there are the two brothers Munaron from the Venetian Alps and Strozzabosco, a former ski instructor fond of a mule. Farina, on the other hand, falls in love with a prostitute while Noventa just wants to return to her family. The soldiers integrate with the island’s population and time passes between moments of leisure, memorable football matches and small troubles. Film awarded with the Oscar for best foreign film, 3 David di Donatello and a Nastro D’Argento. Among the protagonists Diego Abatantuono and Claudio Bisio.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)