Wednesday 29 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Il Talento Del Calabrone

The talent of the hornet

Sergio Castellitto, Lorenzo Richelmy and Anna Foglietta in a thriller by Giacomo Cimini. A radio DJ receives a call from a man who threatens to blow himself up in the center of Milan.

The Father – Nothing is as it seems

Oscar for screenplay and Anthony Hopkins, together with Olivia Colman in a film written and directed by Florian Zeller, in his directorial debut. London: a man suffering from senile dementia suddenly finds a completely unknown daughter and son-in-law at home.

Any goddamn Christmas

The authors of “Boris” put the best of Italian comedy under the tree for a tragicomic Christmas. TV star Alessandro Cattelan (on his film debut) and Alessandra Mastronardi are two engaged couples who decide to let each other know their family during the holidays. Her relatives are a hilarious group of intrusive thugs; his relatives, on the other hand, are well-off and in a good way. It will be a delirium of crazy gags with a first-rate cast: from Francesco Pannofino to Corrado Guzzanti, from Marco Giallini to Laura Morante, all in a double role.

Little shivers

Entertaining 3D fantasy comedy starring Jack Black as Robert L. Stine, author of the children’s book series to which the film is inspired. The menacing creatures contained in his precious manuscripts are magically released and crowd the streets of the small town of Greendale, Maryland, spreading panic and laughter. A group of boys join the writer’s daughter to bring them back to the pages of the books. Short cameo for the real Robert L. Stine, as an acting teacher.

Greenland

Spectacular disaster movie with Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin. An engineer and his family must travel to a bunker in Greenland to save themselves from the imminent impact of a comet

The interpreter

Sydney Pollack directs a thriller with Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn. A UN interpreter uncovers a murderous plot against an African head of state and ends up in trouble.

The Terminal

Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones in a romantic comedy by Steven Spielberg. Stuck in New York for political reasons, a tourist settles down at the airport and falls in love with a stewardess.

Molly’s Game

Aaron Sorkin biopic with Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba and Kevin Costner. After an injury, Olympic skier Molly Bloom changes her life and becomes the queen of underground poker.

Miss Detective

Sandra Bullock in a pink-tinged comedy. To stop a killer who vowed to strike during the Miss America election, the FBI sends an undercover agent among the contestants (USA 2000)

My wife is a ghost

Comedy with Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher and Judi Dench. To find inspiration, a writer turns to a medium, who evokes the spirit of his ex-wife and makes the current bride jealous.

1917

3 Oscars to Sam Mendes’ war masterpiece with George MacKay and a great cast. Two British soldiers are charged with carrying a message that would save many lives into enemy territory.

Hurricane – Hurricane Warning

From the director of “The Fast and the Furious”, a breathtaking action-movie. While a very dangerous hurricane is approaching, a group of criminals tries to access a safe whose code is known only by a young woman who works in the security field. With Maggie Grace

The Water Diviner

“I promised their mother that I would find them and take them home.” Directed and starring Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, on his directorial debut. 1919: After the suicide of his depressed wife, Australian farmer Joshua Connor decides to travel over 14,000km to find the bodies of his three children, who had left years earlier to fight World War I with the Australian and New Zeland Army Corps and missing in Gallipoli in Turkey. His every effort seems to be in vain but one day a Turkish army officer returns hope to him: his eldest son may still be alive.

The unexpected intern

Ben Whittaker (Robert De Niro) is a seventy-year-old retiree who has discovered that retirement is not what he imagined and thus decides to take advantage of the first opportunity to get back on track and to offer himself as an intern at a fashion company. , who assumes it. Despite the initial suspicions, Ben will prove to the founder of the company (Anne Hathaway) that he is a valid resource for the company and an unexpected harmony will arise between the two.

Lucky

Sergio Castellitto directs the film adaptation of a novel by Margaret Mazzantini, with Jasmine Trinca. Fortunata has an eight-year-old daughter and a failed marriage behind her. She works as a hairdresser at home and fights with determination every day to conquer her dream: to open her own salon, in an attempt to emancipate herself and conquer her independence and the right to happiness.

