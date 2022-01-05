Wednesday 5 January 2022 Sky and Premium Cinema, Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9

Ninth chapter of the saga with Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron and John Cena. Dominic Toretto gathers his team to stop his brother Jakob who has devised a plan to dominate the world.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301 and SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.45 pm / channel 305)

A matter of the heart

Antonio Albanese and Kim Rossi Stuart in a story of friendship by Francesca Archibugi. The meeting in hospital between a screenwriter and a coachbuilder will change their lives forever.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Fifth adventure for Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter. The young wizard discovers the existence of a secret association that wants to kill Voldemort, who is about to return to Hogwarts.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Baby Boss

From the director of ‘Madagascar’, a hilarious animated film by DreamWorks nominated for the Oscar 2018. The arrival of a despotic little brother turns the life of young Tim upside down.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

On the edge of evil

Edoardo Pesce and Massimo Popolizio in Vincenzo Alfieri’s thriller Sky Original. Two boys disappeared after a rave, a terrified country. Carabinieri Meda and Rio are called to investigate.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The age of innocence

Martin Scorsese directs Daniel Day-Lewis and Michelle Pfeiffer. New York, 1870: a lawyer challenges convention for the love of a countess. Oscar for costumes and Golden Globe for Winona Ryder.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

Snow falls on the cedars

Ethan Hawke in a judicial melodrama. America, 1950s: a reporter follows the murder trial against the husband of his ex-lover, and is in possession of the evidence to clear him.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

Criminal bodies

Sandra Bullock and Melissa McCarthy in a crime comedy. A sophisticated FBI agent must team up with a rude Boston policewoman to stop a drug trafficker.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Angela and me

Pietro Sermonti and Ilenia Pastorelli in a surreal comedy. A man receives a visit from the Angel of Death: a seductive woman with whom he makes an agreement with unexpected consequences.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

Blade Runner

Ridley Scott’s science fiction cult starring Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer. In gloomy dystopian Los Angeles, former cop Rick Deckard pursues four dangerous rebel replicants.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

San Andreas

Apocalyptic action with Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario. Ray Gaines, helicopter pilot of the Los Angeles Fire Brigade Rescue Team, after a terrible earthquake attempts to rescue his ex-wife and daughter Blake, trapped in a San Francisco building. It turns out that the entire San Andreas fault is shifting and will cause a series of severe earthquakes that will destroy all cities along its line. But the time left is short.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Peppermint – The Angel of Vengeance

“Watching them take away everything you have turns you into another person.” Riley wakes up from a coma and discovers that she survived an attack by a drug gang where her husband Chris and daughter Carlie lost their lives. He still manages to testify against the attackers but the trial ends with nothing. He disappears from circulation for 5 years and begins a hard training with the aim of eliminating the assassins one by one up to the head of the clan, the boss Diego Garcia. On her trail, however, there is the Los Angeles police who try to stop her while public opinion is divided, uncertain whether to consider her an outlaw or a heroine. With Jennifer Garner

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

Wall Street Girls – Business is Business

Jennifer Lopez is flanked by an exceptional all-female cast. Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo and Lili Reinhart are a group of unscrupulous New York strippers who, led by Ramona, join forces to carry out a criminal plan in a big way: rob their clients, mostly wealthy Wall brokers. Street. The film, based on an incredible true story told in New York Magazine and quickly gone viral, is a compelling mix of humor, entertainment and crime. A class struggle with lap dance strokes.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

The big leap

Entertaining directorial debut film for Giorgio Tirabassi, who also edited the screenplay. Nello and Rufetto are two robbers and great friends, who decide to get back into business after serving four years in prison. But they are haunted by bad luck because every shot they plan always goes wrong. With Ricky Memphis and Marco Giallini

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)