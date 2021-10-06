Wednesday 6 October, saint of the day, birthdays and horoscope

Today we celebrate San Bruno and the 91st anniversary of Serie A. Here is how the 12 zodiac signs will spend the day.

Today, Wednesday 6 October, Saint Bruno, priest and founder of the Carthusians, is mainly celebrated. Among the other saints of the day: St. Sagara, bishop of Laodicea of ​​Phrygia and martyr; holy Faith, martyr; St. Roman, bishop of Auxerre; San Magno, bishop of Oderzo; Saint Ivo, deacon and monk; Saint Pardolfo, abbot; blessed Adalberone, bishop of Würzburg; sant’Artoldo, bishop of Belley; Santa Maria Francesca of the Five Wounds, Franciscan virgin; blessed Francesco Hunot, priest and martyr; Blessed Maria Rosa Durocher, virgin, founder of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary; St. Francis Trần Văn Trung, martyr; Blessed Isidore di San Giuseppe, Passionist religious.

Birthdays and anniversaries

Today is the anniversary of the first radio broadcast, which took place 96 years ago, of the inauguration of the well-known Parisian club Moulin Rouge and the birth of Serie A.

Elisabeth Seu (American actress) and Paola Ferrari, famous sports journalist and TV presenter, have their birthday today.

Those born on 6 October – under the zodiac sign of Libra – seem to make the motto “Carpe diem” their philosophy of life. Because they are spontaneous and cheerful people who live every day as a great opportunity. Romantic and futuristic, they suffer from boredom and need constant stimulation.

Among those born today, prominent personalities who have left their mark on history: Louis Philippe of France; Carole Lombard (American actress); the Swiss architect Charles-Edouard Jeanneret (known as Le Corbusier); the Italian singer-songwriter Ivan Graziani.

Today’s horoscope

Here’s how i will spend the day 12 zodiac signs, according to the forecasts provided by Italpress in collaboration with oroscopi.info.

