Wednesday 8 December 2021 Sky and Premium Cinema, Love, Christmas and … Cod

The most beautiful school in the world

Christian De Sica and Rocco Papaleo in a comedy by Luca Miniero. A principal interested in twinning with a Ghanaian school mistakenly sends the proposal to a Neapolitan institute.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 9.15 pm / channel 301)

The Legend of the Pianist on the Ocean

Giuseppe Tornatore adapts Alessandro Baricco’s text in the film with Tim Roth on the story of an orphan, born and raised on a ship. Golden Globe to the music of Ennio Morricone.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 9.15 pm / channel 302)

Love, Christmas and … Cod

Robert Tinnell adapts his graphic novel into a Christmas comedy. The Oliverio family, guardian of the Calabrian tradition of the 7 fish, celebrates the holidays between fun and new loves.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD 9.15 pm / channel 303)

Kung Fu Panda 3

Third chapter of the hilarious animated saga with the unstoppable panda Po. To face the evil Kai, Po teaches the secrets of kung fu to the mythical inhabitants of his native village.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00 / channel 304)

Priest

Fanta-horror with Paul Bettany. In the world of the future, fresh from a centuries-old war between humans and creatures of darkness, a warrior priest must save his niece from a horde of vampires.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 9.00 pm / channel 305)

Contagion

Steven Soderbergh’s Thriller with Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt Damon, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law. An unknown virus kills thousands, triggering a collective psychosis.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00 / channel 306)

The Dressmaker – The devil is back

Kate Winslet and Liam Hemsworth in a comedy about revenge. A designer returns to her country of origin to take revenge on those who forced her to flee on charges of murder.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00 / channel 307)

The Confirmation

Clive Owen in an intense drama with Maria Bello. A carpenter gets a new job but is robbed of his tools. He thus sets out in a desperate search for thieves with his son.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00 / channel 308)

The bride’s friends

Paul Feig’s hit comedy starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. Annie, bridesmaid at the wedding of best friend Lilian, has to stem the cunning moves of the other girls.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00 / channel 309)

Dracula Untold

The origins of the most famous vampire, between history and legend. Transylvania, 1462. To defeat the Ottoman army, Prince Vlad (Luke Evans) makes a blood pact with a demon.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 310)

The adventures of a mathematician

Biopic about the great scientist Stanislaw Ulam. 1942: the young Polish Jewish mathematician emigrates to the USA, where he will work on the project that will lead to the creation of the atomic bomb.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 311)

Jurassic World

Fourth chapter of the Jurassic Park saga. 22 years have passed since the beginning of the amusement park project with dinosaurs as attractions, and the initiative is always very successful. It is now home to a number of genetically created animals, including an Indominus Rex, a highly intelligent and aggressive animal. One day the dinosaur manages to escape from the cage and begins to sow death and terror among visitors. Will they be able to stop him before he can cause a real killing? With Chris Pratt

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 313, SKY DTT channel 463)

Troy

Epic colossal loosely inspired by Homer’s Iliad, with a stellar cast: Brad Pitt and Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom and Diane Kruger. In 1200 BC the city-states of Greece were united by the government of Agamemnon. The only one not to submit to the Achaean king is the city of Troy. The Trojan princes Paris and Hector travel to Sparta and meet Menelaus, Agamemnon’s brother, to enter into a peace agreement, but Paris enters into a romantic relationship with Helen, the achaean’s wife, and kidnaps her. The kidnapping of Elena will be the perfect pretext for Agamemnon, who has long wanted to take over the city.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 1 +24 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 314)

A family for rent

Rich, but lonely, Paul-Andre ‘is deeply bored, until he decides that what he needs to break the depressing monotony of his life is a family. So he offers to pay all the debts of Violette, mother of two children, who in exchange will have to host him.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 2 HD at 9.15 pm / channel 315, SKY DTT channel 464)

Johnny Stecchino

Dante, a naive and somewhat childish young man lives in Florence, where he is the driver of a school bus for the handicapped: his only friend and confidant is one of them, Lillo, suffering from diabetes. Almost as a joke, Dante enjoys stealing some bananas and, above all, cheating on insurance, pretending to be severely disabled in his right hand.

(PREMIUM CINEMA 3 HD at 9.15pm / channel 316, SKY DTT channel 465)