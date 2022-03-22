‘Wednesday’: Christina Ricci joins the ‘The Addams Family’ series focused on Wednesday

Christina Ricci returns to ‘The Addams Family’! Variety has confirmed that The actress will be part of the cast of the new live-action series for Netflix focused on the young Wednesday Addamswhat directed by Tim Burton himself. For now, the role that she will play is unknown.

When Netflix announced that it was developing the series, it didn’t take long for fans to speculate and fantasize about who would play Morticia and Gomez. The names that were repeated the most were those of Eva Green and Oscar Isaac. Ricci, who is experiencing a resurgence thanks to the successful series ‘Yellowjackets’, also sounded strong as a desired candidate to follow in the footsteps of Anjelica Huston as Morticia, in a kind of nostalgic full cycle. But finally, those in charge of interpreting the dark marriage will be Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán.

However, Ricci’s presence in the series is a gift for fans of the iconic family horror saga, which returns in a new version at the hands of a director who was born to take charge of it. It remains to be seen which character Ricci will embody in the series, but in any case, it is a joy to have her back in the saga, 30 years after he played the macabre Wednesday in the movies of the 90s.

Jenna Ortega, the new Wednesday

‘Wednesday’ stars emerging star Jenna Ortega, known among other things for ‘You’, ‘The Fallout’ or the new ‘Scream’. The actress plays the new version of Wednesday Addams in a series that will take the form of “detective mystery with supernatural elements”according to the official Netflix description.

Happy Thursday! @JennaOrtega will play the iconic Wednesday Addams in our upcoming live-action Wednesday series, directed by Tim Burton. pic.twitter.com/yQRJXgnUo4 ? Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2021

The teenage spinoff focuses on Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where he will try to master his fledgling psychic ability, stop a monstrous murder spree that has terrorized the city and solve the paranormal mystery in which his parents were involved 25 years ago. All this while she manages her new, and very complicated, relationships in Nevermore.

‘Wednesday’ is created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, with Burton serving as director and executive producer. Andrew Mittman, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman, producers of the recent animated theatrical reboot of ‘The Addams Family’ are also involved in the production.