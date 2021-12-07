Wednesday: Eva Green vying for the part of Morticia Addams

Tim Burton is preparing to work on the sequel / spin-off of The Addams Family, Wednesday: Eva Green could be the new Morticia.

The new TV series that tells the adventures of one Wednesday Addams university student, Wednesday, is currently in pre-production: the Giant Freakin Robot website claims to know who will be (or, at least, could be) the new Morticia Addams.

According to the site’s sources, in fact, none other than Eva Green she would be in talks for the role of the matron of the Addams house, a role that would go perfectly with her filmography, her charm and … of course also with the director of the project, Tim Burton.

The French actress, in fact, has already collaborated with Burton in Miss Peregrine – Home for Peculiar Children, Dumbo and Dark Shadows, films with atmospheres certainly similar to those of the Addams, and would sound like a natural choice for the role, despite one of the historically most requested fan castings for a new live action of the franchise would be that of Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in 90s movies.

At the moment it is only an alleged scoop to be confirmed: at the moment the only confirmed in the cast is the protagonist, or Jenna Ortega, who will play the character in a young adult version intent on keeping her psychic powers at bay, solving the at the same time a chilling mystery.

Read also:



