Wednesday Mager and Musetti debut (from 10.30 on TV)

In the morning, red light for Gianluca Mageralso entered the race directly in the second round. The 27 year old from Sanremo, 67 of the ranking and 3 of the seeding, was beaten in comeback for 46 63 76 (4), after almost two and a quarter hours of struggle, from the Portuguese Joao Sousa, 137 ATP.

There were no precedents between the Ligurian and the 32-year-old from Guimares. First set decided by a break scored by Mager in the opening game, which he then defended with authority until the tenth game when, after having canceled the first two break points allowed in the match (with the straight one service combination, with one first strong the other), he closed the partial 6-4.

Sousa’s reaction resulted in a break in the second game of the second half that allowed him to jump forward 3-0. Then following the script of the first set but with reversed parts the Portuguese defended the advantage with authority – he only risked in the fifth game when he recovered from 0-30 with three aces in a row – equalizing the score (6-3), also thanks to a drop in the intensity of the blue.

Third set even more balanced than the previous ones: the only danger was the Ligurian, forced to go up from 0-40 in the ninth game by clinging to three consecutive first serves. He decided the tie-break: Sousa jumped ahead 3-0 thanks to a mini-break in the first point and Mager was no longer able to recover, giving the green light to the Portuguese who closed for 7 points to 4 on the right response of the ‘blue finished out.